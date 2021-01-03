[BN] Blitz: Bills got more than expected out of their rookies

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 3, 2020

Inside the Bills: Rookie class contributed more than could have been expected

The coronavirus pandemic changed everything as far as the routine goes for NFL teams and their rookies. The virus hit right after the NFL scouting combine last year. It made scouting more difficult.

Some schools canceled pro days. There were no predraft visits.

Then, after the draft, there were no in-person spring practices for those rookies to get acclimated to their new teams and teammates and what life would be like in the NFL.

Expectations for rookies were lowered. Luckily the Bills, who didn't have a first round pick, returned a talented veteran core that didn't necessarily need rookies to come in and be difference makers right away. That, however, has made the the contributions from this year's rookie class all the more appreciated.

Heading into today, less than a fifth of the team's snaps have been played by rookies or second-year players, which, Jay Skurski writes, ranks 27th in the NFL.