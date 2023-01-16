[BN] Blitz: Bills good enough to beat Miami, but that won't cut it next week vs. Bengals

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 16, 2023

Bills good enough to beat Miami, but that won't cut it next week

So it wasn't the blowout some Bills fans envisioned, but NFL playoff wins count all the same.

The Bills dominated most of the statistical categories. They outgained Miami, 423-231. They averaged 5.9 yards per play to Miami's 3.3. They tallied 25 first downs to Miami's 16.

But the Bills turned the ball over three times and the Dolphins scored 18 of their 31 points off of those turnovers. Pretty, this win was not.

Good enough was OK Sunday, but it won't be vs. the Bengals next week.

"Your mulligans are up, fellas. Play like that next week and bust out the golf clubs," Ryan O'Halloran wrote in his column after the game.

Speaking of those turnovers, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said "I did some bad things today," when assessing the performance.

Turnovers clearly hurt the Bills, but Allen didn't let them get the best of him.

“All that matters is surviving and advancing,” Allen said. “Doesn't matter how we win, it's if we win, and I’m proud of our guys for playing the way they did.”

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations: It hasn't been an ideal rookie season for Kaiir Elam, but the cornerback made his mark on this Bills season with a key interception Sunday afternoon. Elam's preparation paid off. Jay Skurski's observations from the win lead with Elam and include Cole Beasley making the writer eat his words, Dawson Knox continuing his touchdown streak, Mitch Morse sticking up for his quarterback and other news and notes from the win. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Mark Gaughan's weekly inside look at the plays that shaped the result of a Bills game start off with the Bills’ secondary receivers, Gabe Davis and Cole Beasley, making big plays. Read more

3 questions: What are the optimistic and pessimistic takes on this Bills victory? Can the Bills kick their turnover habit? Where do the Dolphins go from here? Read more

Report card: Special teams and coaching were nearly the Bills' downfall Sunday. Why coaching? Here's why Jay Skurski thinks the Bills have some work to do with play calling and timeout management. Read more

Bills players 'overfilled with joy' to get to see Damar Hamlin: Tre White got his hug. "It gave us a lot of juice," White said of Hamlin's visit. "We were even juiced up for the walk-through." Read more

Photos: Anticipation built before the game as fans, players and workers readied for the playoff opener. View photos

On the field, it was an unexpected thriller in which the Bills were lucky to escape with a win. Here's how it looked in photos. View photos

