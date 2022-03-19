[BN] Blitz: Bills GM Brandon Beane says Von Miller is 'that finisher'

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Von Miller is 'that finisher'

Statistically, the Buffalo Bills boasted the NFL’s No. 1 defense last season. But in the eyes of General Manager Brandon Beane, the unit wasn’t the best it could be.

“I think we're just going to get so much from him,” Beane said. “He's a true pro. Obviously, he is a heck of a player. Maybe on the field, (he’s) that closer. That finisher. OK, this guy knows how to get to the quarterback. It's proven. He's done it 115 or whatever times. We don't have that on our roster, and this was the only way to get it.”