[BN] Blitz: Bills GM Brandon Beane says Von Miller is 'that finisher'
[BN] Blitz: Bills GM Brandon Beane says Von Miller is 'that finisher'

  • Updated
BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 19, 2022

Brandon Beane news conference (copy)

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane addresses the Bills' moves in free agency at Highmark Stadium on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Von Miller is 'that finisher'

Statistically, the Buffalo Bills boasted the NFL’s No. 1 defense last season. But in the eyes of General Manager Brandon Beane, the unit wasn’t the best it could be.

Perhaps Von Miller is the missing piece.

“I think we're just going to get so much from him,” Beane said. “He's a true pro. Obviously, he is a heck of a player. Maybe on the field, (he’s) that closer. That finisher. OK, this guy knows how to get to the quarterback. It's proven. He's done it 115 or whatever times. We don't have that on our roster, and this was the only way to get it.”

Katherine Fitzgerald’s report from Beane’s Friday news conference details the process that led to Miller signing with the Bills, including how the GM navigated the salary cap and Miller’s hesitancy to leave Los Angeles.

“Beane gave him time. The rushing will come later,” Fitzgerald writes.

Observations: Beane voiced frustration with the Washington Commanders, who convinced running back J.D. McKissic to back out of signing with the Bills when a deal appeared to be in place. Jay Skurski also reports on "reunion week at One Bills Drive," an apparent return of backup QB Matt Barkley and contract details for new tight end O.J. Howard. Read more

Star releasedThe Bills cut defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on Friday. The move comes without a post-June 1 designation, according to a league source, which means the Bills will have to stomach a $7.7 million "dead money" charge on the cap this year for Lotulelei. Read more

Stadium update: Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday afternoon that negotiations with the Bills on a deal for a new stadium are "right on track." Read more

Orchard Park, Hamburg want stadium spinoff: The existing stadium has done little to create spinoff development near the site, beyond a handful of restaurants and game-day parking lots. Officials representing Orchard Park and Hamburg want the new stadium to have a much bigger impact, Michael Petro reports. Read more

Watson to Cleveland after all: From Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: "There will be a lot of takes in the coming days over the seismic Deshaun Watson trade. Here’s one we can all agree on: It’s a vivid illustration of how NFL teams regard the most important position in their sport." Read more

Chiefs add JuJu: The Associated Press reports Kansas City and former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have agreed to a $10.75 million deal for next season. Read more

Sabres: Observations: Sabres take ugly loss 'to heart,' respond with character win in Calgary Read more

Evaluating Sabres' internal, external options for supporting Owen Power Read more

Colleges: UB women's basketball makes the most of the house Tennessee’s Pat Summitt built Read more

UB-Tennessee women's basketball scouting report Read more

Mike Harrington: As teams vie for another Sweet 16, why can't Big 4 ever come to play? Read more

Buffalo family again roots for Richmond, years after daughter was killed in hot-air balloon crash Read more

Arkansas' Eric Musselman 'blown away' by meeting Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane Read more

Erik Brady: A tweet briefly made Curtis Wilkerson Enemy No. 1. But he would NEVER dip his wings in ranch Read more

High schools: Jamestown falls to Green Tech 61-31 in state Class AA boys basketball semifinal Read more

Stillwater beats Salamanca in Class C semifinals, free-throws change course of game Read more

Hayden Fisher's seven three-pointers lead Sherman girls basketball to state Class D final Read more

