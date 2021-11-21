[BN] Blitz: Bills flunk every test in embarrassing home loss to Colts

Nov. 21, 2021
Report Card: Bills flunk every test in embarrassing home loss to Colts
Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Running game: F
Not good enough. How many times this season have we written that? Devin Singletary had three carries for 17 yards and Zack Moss had a woeful three carries for 5 yards. In two of the past three games, Moss has carried three times for 6 and 5 yards, respectively. The only bright spot was Matt Breida, who had a 28-yard gain on his way to five carries for 51 yards. Given what the Bills are getting from Moss, Breida should get more opportunities. Quarterback Josh Allen gained 18 yards on a pair of carries. Buffalo’s 13 rushing attempts were the fewest in any game with Sean McDermott as head coach. The Bills actually averaged 7.0 yards per rush – but let’s be honest: No group’s getting a passing grade after that atrocity.
[ Photos: Colts trample Bills ]
MORE FROM THE GAME
Observations: After blowout loss to Colts, it's time to really worry about Bills' outlook: The Bills have dropped to 6-4 and are now in second place in the AFC East, behind none other than the New England Patriots. Read more
How it happened, stars of the game, key plays: Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving, as the Colts obliterated the Bills. Read more
Bills, Colts combine for Scorigami with first 41-15 game in NFL history: Bills fans will be eager to forget their team's 41-15 loss to the Colts, but the final score line will be hailed by lovers of statistics and unusual results. Read more
Bills Q&A: Here’s what we’re asking after the Bills’ loss to Indianapolis Sunday. Read more
Quarter-by-quarter analysis: Jonathan Taylor’s three-yard touchdown at the start of the game was the first time the Bills allowed a touchdown in the first quarter this season. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.