[BN] Blitz: Bills flunk every test in embarrassing home loss to Colts

Report Card: Bills flunk every test in embarrassing home loss to Colts

Not good enough. How many times this season have we written that? Devin Singletary had three carries for 17 yards and Zack Moss had a woeful three carries for 5 yards. In two of the past three games, Moss has carried three times for 6 and 5 yards, respectively. The only bright spot was Matt Breida, who had a 28-yard gain on his way to five carries for 51 yards. Given what the Bills are getting from Moss, Breida should get more opportunities. Quarterback Josh Allen gained 18 yards on a pair of carries. Buffalo’s 13 rushing attempts were the fewest in any game with Sean McDermott as head coach. The Bills actually averaged 7.0 yards per rush – but let’s be honest: No group’s getting a passing grade after that atrocity.