[BN] Blitz: Bills fight through adversity in come-from-behind win in Baltimore

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 3, 2022

Observations: Bills' defense pitches second-half shutout in come-from-behind win over Ravens

This will be one of the wins you remember if this season ends the way you want it to and the Bills bring the Super Bowl to Western New York for the first time.

They were down and out. Banged up, battered and beaten. Heck, a few of you probably turned it off in frustration and came back to the television once you realized what was happening.

The Bills held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens scoreless in the second half and squeezed out a victory on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Here's Jay Skurski's game story with observations from the 23-20 win in Baltimore.

It wasn't just a tale of two halves for the defense, it was a tale of two halves for Josh Allen.

With the home crowd at M&T Bank Stadium showering Jackson with "MVP!" chants, it was Allen who stole the show in the end. He authored the biggest comeback of his pro career, helping the Bills score on four of their final five drives.

“Those are games you love winning,” Allen said.

Ryan O'Halloran wrote about Allen and the offense rallying from the dead.

Allen's efforts would've gone for naught if not for Jordan Poyer, who intercepted Jackson two times in the fourth quarter. On one of them, he called his shot, according to Greg Rousseau.

“Then boom, he went and actually just makes the play. I was like, that was crazy because he said he was going to do it, and he does it.”

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Poyer's big day and how the safety now has more interceptions than catches allowed.

