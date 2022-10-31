[BN] Blitz: Bills far from perfect, but pass the test against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 31, 2022

Bills far from perfect, but pass the test against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

The reality of being a great football team that can beat opponents in many ways is that a lot of times you don't need every facet of your football team to perform at its peak level to still be victorious.

Last night was a perfect example of that. At times, Josh Allen looked like the 2018 version of himself instead of the 2022, MVP-like player we've come to know.

It barely mattered. The Bills' run game was rolling, and Aaron Rodgers found little success through the air – even though Green Bay's ground game gashed the Bills. Here's Jay Skurski's report card from the 27-17 win.

Speaking of that Buffalo running game ... James Cook and Devin Singletary sent a message loud and clear to Brandon Beane Sunday night: The Bills don't need to trade for a running back.

The Bills rushed for a season-high 153 yards (including 107 in the first half), led by 67 from Singletary and 35 from Cook, who also had 41 receiving yards on one catch.

“That is what this offense needs. We can’t put all the pressure on Josh," left guard Rodger Saffold said.

Ryan O'Halloran wrote about the backs and their big night.

Plays that shaped the game: While Allen didn't have his best night, the Bills did separate themselves from the Packers thanks to a few key plays through the air. Mark Gaughan has his weekly look inside the plays that helped shape the result of the game. Read more

Diggs shines: Stefon Diggs came out of the tunnel at Highmark Stadium for pregame warmups jawing with Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. That battle continued during the game, when Diggs shined brightly under the "Sunday Night Football" spotlight. “We're lucky to have him," Allen said. "The type of leader that he is, the type of energy that he brings to our sideline is second to none." Jay Skurski's observations from the win lead with more on Diggs. Read more

Poyer felt a pop: Bills safety Jordan Poyer left Sunday night's game in the third quarter with an elbow injury. “It was a weird play,” Poyer said after the game. “I tried to make a tackle, and my arm just got caught in a weird spot. Hopefully, the MRI is positive tomorrow." Read more

How it happened: Katherine Fitzgerald has the top plays, standout players and key statistics from the 27-17 Bills win. Read more

Why small Maine city notified voters they couldn't elect Bills QB: A "Josh Allen for Mayor" sign was a puzzling sight for voters in Westbrook, Maine, a city of about 20,000. With incumbent Mayor Michael T. Foley running unopposed, some wondered who this other guy was with the mayoral signs. Read more

Photos: A prime-time game means plenty of time for tailgating, and Bills and Packers fans were treated to a perfect day for it. Here's a photo gallery from the pregame. View photos

And here's a second photo gallery with the on-the-field action from the 27-17 victory. View photos

Sabres: Inside the NHL: After Halloween game, November schedule is looking awfully scary for Sabres Read more

Mike Harrington: With trade feeling inevitable, Patrick Kane soldiers on as end of his Blackhawks era looms Read more

High schools: High schools notebook: Clarence wins section girls swim title; Lockport's Natalie Killion shines Read more

Section VI football playoff scores and semifinal pairings Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 31

