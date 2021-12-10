[BN] Blitz: Bills face mission improbable in speeding up Tom Brady

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 10, 2021
PlayAction: Bills face mission improbable in speeding up Tom Brady
Tom Brady is 44 years old and still, after all these years, not very mobile. Of course, that's not something that improves with age. Brady is what he is.
Still, Brady is being sacked at the lowest rate of any quarterback in the NFL and at the lowest rate in his 22-year career while he attempts the most passes per game in the NFL.
How can the Bills have a chance at slowing him down? By speeding him up. That doesn't mean the Bills should be putting pressure on themselves to get sacks, since that task is hard enough. Making Brady get to his check-downs quickly would be a big win for Buffalo's defense.
“We get the ball out quick sometimes, but we can hold it for a while when we we're taking shots down the field,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said.
