[BN] Blitz: Bills enter season as Super Bowl favorites – can they get it done?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 2, 2022

Great expectations: Bills enter 2022 season as Super Bowl favorites – can they get the job done?

Bills fans of a certain age remember what this feels like: the dawn of a new football season paired with real championship expectations. It's been since the early '90s since the winning feeling has felt this palpable.

The season starts Thursday night in Los Angeles, and the Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Most of you are probably sick of hearing that already. It's time to play the games and let it all play out, sure.

The stars, Jay Skurski wrote, look like they're aligning. The Bills have a legit MVP candidate in quarterback Josh Allen. They went out and got a transformative talent in Von Miller to address a glaring hole (perhaps the only real one on the roster). They have a core who experienced one of the most painful losses in NFL history together.

None of this guarantees the Bills anything.

"A team has to persevere through challenges, good moments, bad moments," Sean McDermott said. "So we'll see how our team comes together and how we handle all those situations.”

What might some of those challenges look like?

Von Miller's last game with Rams shows a patient pass-rush strategy: The future Hall of Fame pass rusher likes to flip the script in his mind. "I feel like I'm on offense whenever I'm rushing, and the offensive lineman is on defense. He's trying to stop me from getting to the quarterback. The quarterback is my touchdown." Miller sat down with The Buffalo News to break down his pass rushing philosophy and some plays from the last time he played at SoFi Stadium.

How has the preseason Super Bowl favorite fared in recent years? Being a favorite doesn't guarantee you much of anything. But teams favored to win the Super Bowl have had a decent run of success in getting to the final game in recent years.

Thursday observations: Brandon Beane met with the media in the wake of his moves to get the team to the NFL's 53-man roster limit. Mark Gaughan has the main takeaways from the session, which included details on the latest on Tre'Davious White.

How the Pegulas will leverage seat licenses: The price tag on the new stadium from the Bills' perspective is $550 million. No, that doesn't mean the Pegulas are dipping into their pockets for that much. As Mike Petro wrote, "some of the team's contribution – quite likely about half of it – will be paid with other people's money."

In Western New York, we bid farewell to summer with two words: Go Bills: From Erik Brady: "Summer's lease hath all too short a date. So said William Shakespeare. But what did he know? Get that guy a Bills Mafia T-shirt and a cold Hayburner IPA and tell him that around here, summer's end can't come soon enough."

Bills players are hot targets for endorsements: The Bills have become one of the most talked about teams in the NFL, and their players are now some of the hottest commodities for local companies and, in some cases, national brands looking for endorsements. "It's an amazing time to be connected to the Bills."

John Butler brings the intensity to Bills' defensive backfield: In case you missed it yesterday, here's Mark Gaughan's story on the high-energy defensive backs coach that leads one of the best units in the NFL.

Russell Wilson signs a mega deal: That Josh Allen contract keeps looking better and better. Read more

Colleges: Closing the gap: Black coaches in college football strive for larger representation, impact

Q&A: UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt on goals, realignment's impact and beer

High schools: High school football begins in WNY; previews of all five classes and Monsignor Martin

High school football schedule for Week 1 in Western New York Read more

Sabres: Black and red scheme returning as Sabres' third jersey for 12 home games Read more

Sabres sign goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to two-year contract Read more

Baseball: Bisons rally late, but fall short in 4-3 loss to Worcester Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 2

