[BN] Blitz: Bills enjoyed the second healthiest starting lineup

Feb. 16, 2022
Bills enjoyed the second healthiest starting lineup in NFL in 2021
Make it five consecutive years of pretty good health for the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills had the second healthiest starting lineup in the league in 2021. They lost only 36 games by starters, which counts both injuries and games lost due to Covid-19. Only New England had fewer games lost with 23.
The Bills had the fifth healthiest in 2020 and the healthiest starting lineup in 2019.
Continuity in the training and medical staff has been key.
“When I got here, we had injury issues," Brandon Beane said. "It’s something we took a deep dive on, and we built up our sports science department."
Part of that deep dive involves plans for the new stadium, which Beane wants to have a grass surface.
Mark Gaughan has more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Davis gets a key to his city: Bills receiver Gabriel Davis was honored by his hometown of Sanford, Fla., on Monday night with a key to the city following his record-breaking performance in the playoffs last month. Read more
Remembering when Bills took a 'curtain call' after beating Rams: The Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams 42 years ago in the Curtain Call Game. “None of the Bills could recall ever experiencing such crowd reaction after a football game — with the fans insisting that the players come back out on the field and take a bow.” Read more
There were Bills moments on the pregame show: NBC’s Peter King relayed an “Untold Super Bowl” story about how Giants coach Bill Parcells had Lawrence Taylor create a skirmish with Jumbo Elliott before the final practice to motivate the left tackle to keep Bruce Smith in check in Super Bowl XXV. That wasn't the only Bills reference. Alan Pergament has more in his latest notes column. Read more
Buffalo tops Cincinnati as the highest-rated TV market in the country for Super Bowl: The game had a 47.9 rating and 79 share on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate. That means 47.9% of televisions in the Buffalo market were watching the game and 79% who were watching anything on television were watching it. Read more
10 free agents the Bills could consider... just from the two Super Bowl teams. It would take some salary cap gymnastics, but Von Miller would be a perfect fit. Read more
How the Rams got away... and then found a way: From Sports Illustrated: "The story of how the Super Bowl champions came together is beyond belief — even for those who lived it." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Victor Olofsson snaps goal drought, helps Sabres secure win Read more
Mike Harrington: With Jack Eichel set for Vegas debut, Sabres revel in rare win at home Read more
Brimming with confidence, Sabres' Dylan Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite Read more
Colleges: No longer NCAA Tournament lock, Bonnies need strong late-season showing Read more
'Basketball is fun again': How Canisius guard Dani Haskell benefited from a fresh start Read more
High schools: Section VI boys hockey playoff brackets set Read more
