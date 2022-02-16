[BN] Blitz: Bills enjoyed the second healthiest starting lineup

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills enjoyed the second healthiest starting lineup in NFL in 2021

Make it five consecutive years of pretty good health for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills had the second healthiest starting lineup in the league in 2021. They lost only 36 games by starters, which counts both injuries and games lost due to Covid-19. Only New England had fewer games lost with 23.

The Bills had the fifth healthiest in 2020 and the healthiest starting lineup in 2019.

Continuity in the training and medical staff has been key.

“When I got here, we had injury issues," Brandon Beane said. "It’s something we took a deep dive on, and we built up our sports science department."

Part of that deep dive involves plans for the new stadium, which Beane wants to have a grass surface.