[BN] Blitz: Bills' Eli Ankou and pro cyclist Shayna Powless inspire Indigenous community

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 29, 2022

'It's like we're family': Bills' Eli Ankou and pro cyclist Shayna Powless inspire Indigenous community

Bills defensive tackle Eli Ankou and his fiancée, professional cyclist Shayna Powless, want to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and direct donations to organizations that advocate around that issue.

Their Dream Catcher Foundation was started in 2019 and aimed to empower Native American women and children. Like many other charitable foundations, the pandemic limited their ability to hold events in person, but last week, the couple was able to host two bike rodeos with the Seneca Nation, at the Cattaraugus Community Center on Wednesday and at the Allegany Community Center on Thursday.

They raised enough money to give out 50 bikes each night.

“It really was a huge community effort on so many levels,” Powless said. “We really hope we can do this more often. This is definitely not the last time we do this.” Ankou and Powless hope to inspire the next generation of Native Americans.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on how they are doing it.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Mailbag: Which player is on the hot seat entering the 2022 season? Do the Bills try to trade A.J. Epenesa or Cody Ford? What will the Bills' record be against AFC teams? Why is J.C. Tretter still unsigned? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Greg Rousseau adds strength in striving to give Bills Year 2 boost: The defensive lineman has added 5 to 7 pounds of muscle since the end of the season. "We need them to really, really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense – and not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role," Sean McDermott said of Rousseau and the other young ends. Read more

Booker Edgerson on shooting: “It really is going to take a City of Good Neighbors to get through this. And we will get through it ... But we will never get over it," said the 82-year-old Edgerson, who played eight seasons for the Buffalo Bills as a shutdown cornerback on their AFL championship teams of the mid-1960s and decided to raise his family here. Read more

A new Zach Wilson? The second-year Jets quarterback is getting a lot of praise as OTAs commence ahead of his sophomore season. Read more

How college lacrosse's top player became a rookie free-agent signing with the Atlanta Falcons: From ESPN's Michael Rothstein, ahead of the college lacrosse Final Four: "A year ago, Jared Bernhardt was there — the country’s top player as part of an unexpected final season. Then came the switch. A D-II football title. And now, an NFL chance with the Falcons." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Inside the NHL: After missing AHL playoff run, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has to improve his durability Read more

Amerks GM Jason Karmanos is banking on playoff run benefiting Sabres Read more

Colleges: At UB, Armoni Foster aims to make transition from Division II to Division I basketball Read more

Game times, TV assignments set for early season UB football games Read more

High schools: Depew tops Lewiston-Porter; Medina edges Roy-Hart in Class B-1, B-2 baseball Read more

Clarence boys, Williamsville North girls win Section VI track and field Class AA team championships Read more

Four WNY girls track and field athletes win state Catholic championships Read more

Iroquois wins fourth consecutive A2 baseball title; Hamburg takes A1 crown Read more

Today in sports history: May 29

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.