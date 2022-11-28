[BN] Blitz: Bills defense prepares for life, temporarily, without Von Miller

BY NEWS STAFF

Nov. 28, 2022

Bills defense prepares for life, temporarily, without Von Miller

When defensive tackle Ed Oliver began to assess the near-term outlook without linebacker Von Miller, he started with some of the standard injury responses.

“Next man up, no drop-off, and we’ve got to go play ball,” Oliver said Sunday.

But when pressed, Oliver made it clear he was not downplaying the challenge of lining up without Miller, who injured his knee before halftime in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Detroit Lions.

“Oh whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa now,” Oliver said. “I said, ‘We could hold it together until you get back.’ Now, Von is Von, don’t get me wrong. Hey, but we’ve got to hold together.”

Miller’s impact this season in Buffalo – a continuation of an already illustrious résumé – has been clear. His eight sacks lead the Bills, and his 10 tackles for loss trail only linebacker Matt Milano’s 11. He’s had those plays in big moments, and he has been the player the team expected when it signed him in March.

And now, the Bills will be without him for at least one game, in New England against the Patriots. Miller’s timeline to return is still being determined past that, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

