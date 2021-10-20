[BN] Blitz: Bills' D must solve pressure problem on Ryan Tannehill

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 20, 2021
Mark Gaughan: Bills' D must solve pressure problem on Ryan Tannehill
It's possible the Bills will get another chance at the Tennessee Titans later this year in the playoffs, and the rematch would likely be in Western New York.
The Bills won't stand a chance in that playoff game if they don't figure out a way to pressure Ryan Tannehill.
This, of course, is easier said than done. Trying to come up with a game plan to defend a team that has the likes of Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown playing at skill positions.
The Jets did a good job getting after Tannehill when the teams met, but Jones and Brown both missed that game and the Jets loaded the box.
Buffalo went with a conservative approach to defending the Titans Monday night. Was it too conservative?
Here's Mark Gaughan's analysis.
