[BN] Blitz: Bills could look late in the draft for help at defensive tackle

Vaccine gets you in: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the goal remains having Highmark Stadium at full capacity for the start of the 2021 season. To get in, however, you'll need not just a game ticket, but documentation showing you've been vaccinated. The same goes for Sabres fans. Read more

CB depth on the way? Veteran NFL cornerback T.J. Carrie visited the Bills on Tuesday, according to ESPN. He has started 53 of 107 games over his seven-year career. Read more

Marv Levy gets a new honor: Levy was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Tuesday. Levy coached the Montreal Alouettes to two Grey Cup championships during a five-year tenure with the club from 1973 to 1977. Read more