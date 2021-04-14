[BN] Blitz: Bills could look late in the draft for help at defensive tackle

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 14, 2021
NFL draft preview: Bills could bolster run defense with mid- or late-round defensive tackle
The Bills will be getting some help back to the meat of their defensive line with Star Lotulelei coming back after sitting out the 2020 season.
And that's a good thing because the talent level at defensive tackle in this year's draft class is not great.
Proof of that: Pro Football Focus gave a first-round grade to just one defensive tackle.
The Bills will be hoping Lotulelei's return helps their run defense and aids in improving their pass rush. But they could use a late pick on a tackle, too.
In the eighth part of our series previewing each position ahead of the draft, Jason Wolf takes a look at what might be the weakest position group in this year's draft.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Vaccine gets you in: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the goal remains having Highmark Stadium at full capacity for the start of the 2021 season. To get in, however, you'll need not just a game ticket, but documentation showing you've been vaccinated. The same goes for Sabres fans. Read more
CB depth on the way? Veteran NFL cornerback T.J. Carrie visited the Bills on Tuesday, according to ESPN. He has started 53 of 107 games over his seven-year career. Read more
Marv Levy gets a new honor: Levy was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Tuesday. Levy coached the Montreal Alouettes to two Grey Cup championships during a five-year tenure with the club from 1973 to 1977. Read more
More Zoom meetings, please: The NFLPA wants its union members to boycott in-person OTAs. Members of the Broncos, Seahawks and Buccaneers will be doing that. Read more
The NFL, in a memo issued to every team, said it expects all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees to be vaccinated. Read more
Longtime coach passes away: From Milt Northrop: "Ronald W. Pugh Sr., a longtime football coach at Buffalo Public Schools, but mainly Burgard Vocational, died last week at age 76 after a period of declining health in Lumberton, N.C. Pugh spent part of his retirement years in North Carolina but remained attached to Buffalo." Read more
ICYMI: The Bills passed on a big upgrade at edge rusher in free agency. Will they find one in the draft? Read more
