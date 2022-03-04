[BN] Blitz: Bills could find RB value late in the draft

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 4, 2022
How much help do the Bills need at running back? There's value late in draft
The Bills used a third-round pick in 2019 to draft Devin Singletary, then used another third-round pick in 2020 to take Zack Moss.
But even while they contemplate the future of their running back room, it's unlikely we'll see them use a top-three pick on a running back during the 2022 NFL draft.
Still, the lack of production in short-yardage situations last season is a bit of a concern.
What could the Bills use more: A new speed back or a better power back? Or both? That question is under evaluation by Brandon Beane and his staff.
From Mark Gaughan: "There aren’t many workhorse, superstar, lead backs in the 2022 class, but there are a load of players who can fit a niche role – speed or power – who will be available in the fourth to seventh rounds."
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Why McDermott and Beane attend the combine: “To me, it's a lot more personal when we can interact like this than it is over Zoom or in a bubble. That's just my opinion,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. Read more
A closer look at Siran Neal's new deal: The total possible compensation over that time is $9 million, and the deal includes a $1.6 million signing bonus, according to records obtained by The Buffalo News. Jay Skurski has the details. Read more
Jameson Williams ahead of schedule: The Alabama wide receiver tore his ACL during the College Football Playoff title game. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah thinks a drop for Williams could make him a steal. Brandon Beane laid out the questions the Bills would ask themselves before selecting him. Read more
WR isn't the first need, but ... There are going to be some good wide receivers on the draft board when pick No. 25 comes. Read more
Joe Schoen, Secret Stealer? Brandon Beane doesn't sound concerned about how well the Giants' GM, a former Bills assistant, knows Buffalo's draft board. Read more
Act of kindness makes Willis popular: From the AP: "Malik Willis has quickly become the darling of the 2022 NFL scouting combine, turning heads with his impressive showing both on and off the field." Read more
No more protocols: The NFL and NFLPA agreed to suspend all Covid-19 protocols, effective immediately, according to a leaguewide memo sent Thursday. Read more
Speedsters: Nine wide receivers posted 40-yard dash times under 4.4 seconds at the combine. Read more
What's up with Wentz? From The Ringer: "If Indianapolis deems its Carson Wentz experiment a failure, what options does it have to acquire another quarterback?" Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: By hounding the puck and using speed, Sabres' Jeff Skinner looks for more rewards Read more
Colleges: Buffalo preparing for ‘wild’ time when NCAA Tournament rolls into town Read more
Canisius basketball player George Maslennikov speaks out on Ukraine invasion Read more
High schools: Lancaster girls stay perfect, will play Clarence for Class AA basketball title Read more
Niagara-Wheatfield, Williamsville East to compete in Class A-1 boys basketball final Read more
Boys basketball: Holland-Salamanca, Westfield-Sherman prepare for finals at JCC Read more
Today in sports history: March 4
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.