[BN] Blitz: Bills could find RB value late in the draft

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 4, 2022

How much help do the Bills need at running back? There's value late in draft

The Bills used a third-round pick in 2019 to draft Devin Singletary, then used another third-round pick in 2020 to take Zack Moss.

But even while they contemplate the future of their running back room, it's unlikely we'll see them use a top-three pick on a running back during the 2022 NFL draft.

Still, the lack of production in short-yardage situations last season is a bit of a concern.

What could the Bills use more: A new speed back or a better power back? Or both? That question is under evaluation by Brandon Beane and his staff.