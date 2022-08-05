[BN] Blitz: Bills CB Taron Johnson 'getting better and better'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

In his fifth season, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson 'getting better and better'

The Buffalo Bills played in nickel formation on defense more than any team in the league last season – 92% of snaps, per Football Outsiders. The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys came next on the list, at 78%.

Taron Johnson has a lot to do with that.

“We knew the nickel position in this defense had to be a very valuable player,” said John Butler, the Bills defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. “The front office and the coaching staff did a good job of identifying him and collectively developing him."

Nickel isn't the most glamorous role on a defense, but Johnson said he feels valued and knows he's valued.

He's steadily improved every season, but there is one specific area Johnson wants to get better at this year.

Today in sports history: Aug. 5

