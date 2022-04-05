[BN] Blitz: Bills can ignore QBs, but would love them to go early

BY JEFF NEIBURG

NFL draft preview: Bills can mostly ignore quarterbacks, but would love for them to go early

Buffalo's depth chart at quarterback is pretty set for the 2022-23 season, and the Bills aren't hoping to need a new starting quarterback for years into the future.

Josh Allen will be the starter. Case Keenum will back him up. And Matt Barkley is back in the No. 3 spot.

So it wouldn't be a shock to see the draft end without the Bills picking a quarterback even with a late-round pick. They will, however, be rooting for quarterbacks to go early and often before they're on the clock at No. 25.

The problem there, of course, is that this is a down year for the position.

“I think it's different than some of the years we've had recently where from a quarterback standpoint I don't know we have the star power,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “I don't know that we'll have a top 10 pick there.”