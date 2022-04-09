[BN] Blitz: Bills can find interior OL help on Day 3

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 9, 2022

NFL draft preview: Bills can find interior offensive line help on Day 3

Here's an interesting stat you might not know: Almost half the current starters in the NFL at guard and center – 48 of 96 – entered the league on the third day of the draft.

It's no surprise, then, for the 2021 draft to feature interior linemen likely to go in the middle-to-late rounds.

The Bills have a full depth chart on the inside, but they could use an influx of talent.

And just because the talent at interior OL in this class isn't elite, there are some players the Bills should be dialing in on as the draft nears.

"The presumption is the Bills will lean a little more in the direction of mobile offensive linemen under offensive line coach Aaron Kromer."

In the fifth part of our series previewing the NFL draft at each position, Mark Gaughan dials in on the interior offensive linemen.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Poyer seeks contract extension: Jordan Poyer's new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told The Buffalo News on Friday that he's approached the Bills' front office regarding a contract extension. "...he would like to finish his career in Buffalo," Rosenhaus wrote in a text message to The News. Read more

What Diggs' contract means for cap space: The Bills created $6.18 million in cap space for this season with the big contract extension for Stefon Diggs. Mark Gaughan has the details. Read more

Erik Brady: The Bills are here for the long term. Why aren't we dancing in the streets?: "Shouldn’t this have been cause for more civic celebration? Cue the music! Let’s dance in Niagara Square! Our reaction has been more muted than that, for several reasons," Erik Brady writes. Read more

Draft preview: Miss any of our series previewing the draft at each position?

Bills will have receiver options with 25th pick Read more

It's a deep draft at running back, and Bills have a need Read more

Bills can mostly ignore quarterbacks, but would love for them to go early Read more

Offensive tackle features top-end talent, but then a drop-off Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: 'There's a lot of excitement and there should be' as Sabres sign No. 1 draft pick Owen Power Read more

Observations: Sabres blow another lead as Panthers roar back to win in final minute Read more

Sabres prospect Devon Levi reflects on 'tough decision' to return to Northeastern Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure's Jalen Adaway to turn professional, declare for NBA Draft Read more

UB women's basketball coach Becky Burke: 'I want to make sure I do this from the ground up' Read more

High schools: St. Francis' Jimmy Scott, one of state's top football players, reflects on recruiting process with no regrets Read more

Today in sports history: April 9

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.