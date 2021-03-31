[BN] Blitz: Bills beef up their line depth

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 31, 2021
Bills sign former Bengals right tackle Bobby Hart to a one-year contract
You can never have too much depth on the offensive line. Just ask the Bills, who were unable to get their five starting linemen on the field at the same time during the 2020 season.
They're returning all five of those starters, but planning accordingly.
Tuesday they signed former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart to a one-year contract. Hart will be 27 before next season starts and has started in 66 of 79 career games played with the Giants and Bengals.
Hart will certainly give the Bills some added depth, though advanced metrics do not love his game.
He also comes with a little bit of controversy in his recent past.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Linebacker visits: Tyrell Adams, who was claimed by the Bills off waivers in 2017 but failed his physical and was released a day later, visited the Bills Tuesday. Read more
17th game: The NFL made it officially official (finally) by adding the 17th game to the 2021 schedule. The league decided to match up AFC vs. NFC in the added game, with teams who finished in the same slot in their divisions matching up. So, the first-place Bills will meet the first-place Washington Football Team. Read more
To renovate, or build? From the AP: "With a revised stadium feasibility study in hand, the Buffalo Bills are preparing to open discussions with state and local governments to determine whether to renovate the current facility or build a new home either near the existing suburban site or downtown." Read more
Naming rights competition: Unsurprisingly, the competition to partner with the Bills on naming rights for their stadium was stiff. "We had over a dozen interested parties, and four to six strong conversations with local and national and regional partners," said Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Matt Glynn has the story. Read more
Raccuia talked about the stadium naming rights deal between the Bills and Highmark, and some of the results of having an affiliation with a local company. Watch
In case you missed it, here's Glynn's initial story on the new naming deal. Read more
Streaming evolution: From the New York Times: "The last time the league expanded its regular season 43 years ago, it was evolving for TV broadcasts and priming for an offensive era." Read more
Ranking the best new matchups: The new format gives us Chiefs-Packers. Who could complain about that? USA Today ranked the 16 new matchups. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt thrust into prominent role with Sabres low on centers Read more
Mike Harrington: Seriously now, that kind of Sabres loss just can't happen Read more
Baseball: It's once again a marathon, but how will pitchers respond? Read more
When will Blue Jays come to Buffalo and other storylines to watch as baseball season begins Read more
Colleges: Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions Read more
Just how bad was the missed call in UConn vs. Baylor? Read more
D'Youville announces first athletics Hall of Fame class Read more
High schools: High school football preview: Ten players to watch Read more
Three changes already in Week One Fed football schedule Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.