[BN] Blitz: Bills beef up their line depth

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 31, 2021

Bills sign former Bengals right tackle Bobby Hart to a one-year contract

You can never have too much depth on the offensive line. Just ask the Bills, who were unable to get their five starting linemen on the field at the same time during the 2020 season.

They're returning all five of those starters, but planning accordingly.

Tuesday they signed former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart to a one-year contract. Hart will be 27 before next season starts and has started in 66 of 79 career games played with the Giants and Bengals.

Hart will certainly give the Bills some added depth, though advanced metrics do not love his game.

He also comes with a little bit of controversy in his recent past.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS