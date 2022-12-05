[BN] Blitz: Bills back on top of AFC; Odell Beckham had a 'good visit'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 5, 2022

Bills take over first place in AFC, despite not playing

It's always nice to win on a day when you're not playing.

Not only did the Bills take the division lead over Miami after the Dolphins lost in San Francisco, but they also retook their lead as the No. 1 seed in the AFC after Kansas City lost in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the Bills are hoping to get even better.

The team hosted Odell Beckham Jr. Friday night and Saturday. Sunday, with some extra time on his hands, Von Miller chatted with his old teammate via FaceTime while on a Twitch stream.

"It was a good visit," Beckham told Miller.

Even down to the food.

Katherine Fitzgerald wrote on the latest surrounding Beckham, the Bills and where things stand.

