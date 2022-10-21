[BN] Blitz: Bills at the bye: A roundtable discussion on where things stand

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 21, 2022

Bills at bye roundtable: Surprise player? Best play? Will Buffalo make a big move? News writers have answers

It's not surprising to many that the Buffalo Bills are 5-1 at their Week 7 bye. Maybe it is a bit surprising how they got there. For starters, the likeliest scenario to be 5-1 was probably to win in Miami and lose in Kansas City, but the opposite happened.

The Bills are a few flukey moments in that Dolphins game away from being 6-0. In fact, they probably should be.

What's more surprising, probably, is how dominant Buffalo's defense has been so far without Tre'Davious White and after losing Micah Hyde in Week 2.

"It’s a testament to the talent on the defensive front seven, the coaching of the defense and the intelligence and hard work of younger secondary players like Dane Jackson, Damar Hamlin, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford," Mark Gaughan said.

Bye weeks are a good time to reset. We're doing that, too. Here's a roundtable discussion with our staff on where the Bills stand at the break.

Our writers discussed the following:

• What is the biggest surprise of the season so far? • Which game or games concern you most on remainder of the schedule? • Who is the most improved player on team? • What is the play of the season so far?

