[BN] Blitz: Bills are winning, but need to get back to big-play ways

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 17, 2022

Working to relaunch: Bills are winning but know returning to big-play ways is critical

Wins are wins in the National Football League. And as long as the Buffalo Bills keep winning their football games, no one will really mind whether they do so by putting up 37 points or do it in 20-12 fashion.

But one big question hangs over the Bills as they prepare to face some more talented offenses: Where are the big plays?

With Josh Allen at quarterback and Stefon Diggs running routes, explosive plays had become the norm.

The Bills had only five explosive plays (rush of at least 12 yards, pass of at least 16 yards) in victories over New England the New York Jets, each tying a season low.

Weather probably played a factor in the Jets game, and will tonight, too, but it's a bad trend.

"We’re so accustomed to putting up so many points and making so many big plays that, to the outside (looking) in, it can look frustrating,” center Mitch Morse said.

But is it? And it should it be?

Ryan O'Halloran went deep on the Bills' offense working to relaunch.

