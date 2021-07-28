[BN] Blitz: Bills are set for their first practice

Chandler Jones may be on the market: The Arizona end is unhappy with his situation and reportedly wants to be moved. The Bills could use his sack prowess, but here's why it doesn't make much sense. Read more

'Clean slate' in New England: The Patriots have indicated that Cam Newton is their starting quarterback, but Bill Belichick used the words "clean slate" to describe position battles for the team. Read more

Dolphins star reports, then requests trade: Xavien Howard reported to camp Tuesday, then later said he requested a trade. Read more