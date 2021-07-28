[BN] Blitz: Bills are set for their first practice

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 28, 2021
Bills set for first practice, join slew of teams staying home for camp
The offseason is officially over.
The Bills begin a 47-day run-up to the opening of the NFL season with their first training camp practice today.
Eighty-eight players will take the field this morning in Orchard Park, the start of a second summer of training camp practices away from St. John Fisher.
Staying home for camp isn't unique. The Bills are one of 26 teams holding camp at their own facility. Teams had started to get away from leaving home for camp, and the pandemic only accelerated the return-to-home trend.
It's time to see who's going to break out.
Welcome to the 2021 football season.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Former St. Francis QB cut: WNY native Jake Dolegala was released by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday. Read more
A toast to Buffalo: Most of you already knew this, but Bills fans are the heaviest drinkers before games. That's according to an online survey conducting by a sports betting site. Bills fans are 83% likely to have an alcoholic drink before a game. Read more
A lot riding on the defensive line: All eyes will be on defensive line coach Eric Washington and the deep depth chart he's in charge of as training camp opens. The Bills are looking for much more out of their defensive line. What's on the to-do list for the front four? Here's an in-depth look. Read more
Chandler Jones may be on the market: The Arizona end is unhappy with his situation and reportedly wants to be moved. The Bills could use his sack prowess, but here's why it doesn't make much sense. Read more
'Clean slate' in New England: The Patriots have indicated that Cam Newton is their starting quarterback, but Bill Belichick used the words "clean slate" to describe position battles for the team. Read more
Dolphins star reports, then requests trade: Xavien Howard reported to camp Tuesday, then later said he requested a trade. Read more
Rodgers gave himself the best chance: Aaron Rodgers wasn't likely to find a different scenario outside of Green Bay that gave him the best chance to win the Super Bowl. Read more
Masked men will reveal the unvaccinated: It will be easy to spot who is and isn't vaccinated. Read more
Down in Tampa, Bruce Arians "took issue" Tuesday with the suggestion that his team was violating Covid-19 protocols by not wearing wristbands to identify which players have received the vaccine, ESPN reported. Read more
From the Boston Globe: The NFL protocols are pitting vaccinated players against unvaccinated players, as evidenced by a recent Bills interaction on social media. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
