[BN] Blitz: Bills are set, but will Patriots get top LB prize?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 15, 2021
NFL draft preview: Bills set at linebacker; Micah Parsons to Patriots at No. 15?
The Bills may have been shopping for a linebacker in the draft if they didn't manage to re-sign Matt Milano in free agency.
But between Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein, special teams ace Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson and Andre Smith, the Bills are pretty set at the position – especially when you consider how frequently they're in nickel with just two linebackers on the field.
Another AFC East team, however, may just get the top prize at linebacker.
Penn State star Micah Parsons is regarded as the top linebacker in the draft class. He's been mocked to the Patriots at pick 15. Former scout and draft expert Daniel Jeremiah compared Parsons to Brian Urlacher.
In part nine of our series assessing each position group ahead of the NFL draft, Jason Wolf focuses on the linebackers.
Cuomo: Not so fast... Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that anyone wishing to attend a Bills or Sabres game would need to be fully vaccinated. Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo begged to differ. Read more
WNY native back with Cleveland: Jamestown native Stephen Carlson is returning to the Cleveland Browns after signing his tender. Read more
Browns have quite the combo: Cleveland already had one of the game's best defensive ends in Myles Garrett. Now with Jadeveon Clowney, might the Browns have the best pass rush combo in the league? Read more
Opt-out regret? Minnesota defensive tackle Michael Pierce, on his year sitting out: “There were, for sure, many times where I would say ‘Dang, I could’ve been out there.'" Pierce said he "made the most of it." Read more
Mandatory minicamp: From the AP: "The NFL’s revised offseason program still includes a post-draft rookie minicamp, voluntary workouts and a mandatory minicamp next month despite the union’s objection to in-person activities due to Covid-19 concerns." Read more
Edelman's Hall debate: It's become a sort of tradition in our current sports culture. A player retires, and the Hall of Fame debate starts. So, when Julian Edelman announced his retirement, the chatter began. Daily News columnist Pat Leonard wrote: "There is a rush to elevate players who have accomplished anything significant in professional football to Canton. And that premature declaration creates a backlash, which correctly produces detractors during a time when the player should be celebrated." Read more
Sabres: Waiver claim Drake Caggiula expresses excitement for 'opportunity' with Sabres Read more
What's next for the Sabres with Jack Eichel done for the season? Read more
Colleges: Five takeaways from UB football's spring practices Read more
Niagara's Nick MacDonald enters transfer portal Read more
Baseball: Erik Brady: It's a taxing tale, but Buffalo didn't steal Jersey City A’s baseball team Read more
Almost perfect: Rodón throws no-hitter after HBP in 9th Read more
High schools: Eyes on the prizes: Postgame rewards go far for local high school football players Read more
High school football schedule shuffling continues Read more
