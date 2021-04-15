[BN] Blitz: Bills are set, but will Patriots get top LB prize?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

NFL draft preview: Bills set at linebacker; Micah Parsons to Patriots at No. 15?

The Bills may have been shopping for a linebacker in the draft if they didn't manage to re-sign Matt Milano in free agency.

But between Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein, special teams ace Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson and Andre Smith, the Bills are pretty set at the position – especially when you consider how frequently they're in nickel with just two linebackers on the field.

Another AFC East team, however, may just get the top prize at linebacker.

Penn State star Micah Parsons is regarded as the top linebacker in the draft class. He's been mocked to the Patriots at pick 15. Former scout and draft expert Daniel Jeremiah compared Parsons to Brian Urlacher.