[BN] Blitz: Bills are 'on a mission' entering 2021, Tremaine Edmunds says

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 27, 2021
Tremaine Edmunds says Bills are 'on a mission' entering 2021 season
Tremaine Edmunds said the Bills are on a mission.
"The mission is obviously to win it all," he said. "Just being so close last year, I think everybody's excited to get back and everybody's excited to go to work.
There aren't many players on the roster in a more interesting spot regarding their contract and future than Edmunds is. The Bills picked up his fifth-year option, but what happens after 2022?
Edmunds is only 23, having recently had a birthday earlier in May. Any criticism of his 2020 season needs that context.
On whether he had his best football still in front of him, here's what Edmunds said: “Just because I know my mindset and I know my ability in what I could do,” Edmunds said. “I'm a guy that – I always want to get better. So I’m never going to think that I’m at my full potential. There's always some room to grow."
Jay Skurski has more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Need more clarity: During a video appearance at the Leaders Week Direct conference this week, Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula said "we still don't have a lot of clarity" regarding what capacity at Highmark Stadium will look like this fall. She also talked about social media and the team's approach to female fans. Read more
The NFL, meanwhile, expects full stadiums. Read more
Not 1 ... not 2 ... not 3: Stefon Diggs wants five Super Bowl rings in his NFL career. In an interview with DC Magazine, Diggs talked about his goals. "I want to give people jobs. I want to do more for D.C., my city. The mountain top isn’t just for football; it’s for life in general." Read more
New receiver in, another out: The Bills signed wide receiver Lance Lenoir and released receiver Tre Walker. Lenoir, 26, has played in seven career games with the Dallas Cowboys, primarily on special teams, and has not appeared in a game since 2018. Read more
Former Bills linebacker passes away: Eugene Marve, who played 76 games with the Bills in the early 1980s, died Monday after a brief hospitalization, his alma mater, Saginaw Valley State announced. He was 60. Read more
Keeping them together: In case you missed Vic Carucci's column yesterday: "Either way, there seems little doubt of Covid-19 vaccines having the potential to be as much of a contentious issue within the Bills as it is in other parts of society." Will this be Sean McDermott's toughest challenge this year, keeping his team unified? Read more
An Allen-inspired namesake: “My wife and I wrestled with the name for a long time,” Warren Shue said. “This is our third child and as a lifelong Bills fan, I knew all my kids had to have a Bills namesake of some kind. Thankfully, my wife is amazing and let me have my wish.” Read more
Relying on Richie: The Las Vegas Raiders are relying on Richie Incognito to mentor and lead a young offensive line. Read more
Optimistic Tua: Tua Tagovailoa is optimistic that Year 2 will be much more successful than Year 1. He's now 18 months removed from surgery and said he thinks he'll be more comfortable this year. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Prospect Oskari Laaksonen named to AHL North Division all-star team Read more
High schools: Rich Robbins steps down as Canisius High football coach Read more
Legendary Nichols coach Beth Stone selected to National Lacrosse Hall of Fame Read more
Williamsville East softball continues to burn bright Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure: Tim Kenney will not return as athletic director Read more
UB announces addition of three football assistants Read more
Freshman Matt Duffy pitches Canisius College to upset win in opener of MAAC finals Read more
Baseball: Column: Two-way marvel Shohei Ohtani bypasses superstardom for something larger: Superhero status Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.