[BN] Blitz: Bills are 'on a mission' entering 2021, Tremaine Edmunds says

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 27, 2021

Tremaine Edmunds says Bills are 'on a mission' entering 2021 season

Tremaine Edmunds said the Bills are on a mission.

"The mission is obviously to win it all," he said. "Just being so close last year, I think everybody's excited to get back and everybody's excited to go to work.

There aren't many players on the roster in a more interesting spot regarding their contract and future than Edmunds is. The Bills picked up his fifth-year option, but what happens after 2022?

Edmunds is only 23, having recently had a birthday earlier in May. Any criticism of his 2020 season needs that context.

On whether he had his best football still in front of him, here's what Edmunds said: “Just because I know my mindset and I know my ability in what I could do,” Edmunds said. “I'm a guy that – I always want to get better. So I’m never going to think that I’m at my full potential. There's always some room to grow."