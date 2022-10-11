[BN] Blitz: Bills are getting a little healthier at a good time

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 11, 2022

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

It's a Week 6 game in the grand scheme of things, but Bills fans know it's a lot more than that. And football fans outside of Western New York and Kansas City are likely looking at it as a rematch of the greatest game ever played.

The Bills are better for going through what they went through last time they played at Arrowhead Stadium, Sean McDermott said.

Among the things McDermott talked about during his day-after media availability was an update on the injuries. The Bills were fine to be shorthanded Sunday vs. Pittsburgh, but they'll need some reinforcements for the Chiefs.

McDermott didn't say much, but did say the players who missed Sunday's game are improving.

Dawson Knox indicated on a podcast that he was working to be back for this Sunday's game.

Jay Skurski has more on the injuries, an intro into Chiefs Week and some roster moves in his observations story from Monday.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

RPOs give opponents even more to think about: The Bills successfully employed their run-pass option game against the Steelers Sunday. Josh Allen was proficient. He hit 7 of 8 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown on RPOs in the 38-3 victory, according to Buffalo News charting. They mostly used them later in the game. But it’s yet another layer of the Bills’ offense that poses problems for opponents, as Mark Gaughan digs into. Read more

Oliver, Phillips eased back into action: Thanks to the competition and the score, the Bills were able to bring Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips back slowly Sunday. Oliver played 25 defensive snaps and Phillips played 21. Here are some takeaways from the snap counts. Read more

INT does little to lift Kaiir Elam's spirits: The rookie cornerback wasn't satisfied after the 38-3 win. The Steelers were targeting Elam early and often Sunday, and they were able to complete passes when they did. "I just expect a lot from myself, because I know how hard I work. I had an excellent week of practice. I did everything to prepare to go out there and have a great game, and I feel like I didn't." Read more

Broadcast breakdown: Bills fans got the first of two consecutive games with CBS' No. 1 team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo Sunday. They were treated to Nantz delivering this pun about Romo's sweat: “The game was tight early, but no sweat ever since.” With the game basically over by halftime, the announcers had plenty of time to do some praising of the Bills. Read more

Miss anything from Sunday? Here's a hub with all of our coverage from the blowout win over the Steelers. Read more

Panthers fire Matt Rhule... and left behind is one giant mess in Carolina, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr wrote. Read more

Roughing the passer calls raise more questions: From the Associated Press: "The questionable penalty that benefited Tom Brady and the Buccaneers raised more concerns about interpretations of the rule. It was the second straight week referee Jerome Boger made the critical call late in the game on a play that didn’t seem to warrant a flag." Read more

