[BN] Blitz: Bills and running back? Let the arguments begin

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 7, 2021
NFL draft preview: Bills and running back? Let the arguments begin
Your football team is probably in a pretty good spot when a lot of the chatter ahead of the draft is: Are they going to draft a running back early? Should they draft a running back with their first pick?
It's a topic that's been widely discussed and written about. Two weeks ago, we wrote about what history and analytics say about using a first-round pick on a running back.
To be sure, there are pros and cons. The Bills' offense could certainly use a better weapon out of the backfield. But they've already used valuable picks in the last two drafts to take two young running backs. Further, if the Bills use their top pick on a running back and that player excels, it's unlikely the Bills will fork up enough money to keep him around considering how devalued the position has become in today's NFL.
The top two running backs in the class have been mocked to the Bills at various points leading up to the draft.
In part two of our series looking at every position ahead of the draft, Mark Gaughan dives into running back.
