[BN] Blitz: Bills aim to block out Chiefs' dazzling 'eye candy' in red zone

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 14, 2022

PlayAction: Bills aim to block out Chiefs' dazzling 'eye candy' in red zone

If there's one thing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense has become known for in recent years under Andy Reid, other than just being flat-out potent, it's their ability to be really creative in the red zone and around the goal line.

It helps having weapons like Travis Kelce, and athletic quarterback like Mahomes and, in the past, a speedster like Tyreek Hill.

The creativity doesn't seem to stop. The Chiefs ran a new look two weeks ago vs. Tampa. As Mark Gaughan explains: "Mahomes was in the shotgun formation and feigned confusion before the snap, pointing to something off left tackle. Meanwhile, tight end Noah Gray came in motion, took the snap from center and scored on a 1-yard plunge."

The Dolphins copied it a week later.

It's become really hard to stop the Chiefs when they get near the end zone. Kansas City leads the NFL in scoring inside the red zone, with 18 touchdowns and four field goals in 23 trips inside the 20, also the most in the league.

How are the Bills preparing for the trickery?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Gabe Davis returns Sunday to the scene of his magnum opus: For the national television audience, it was an introduction to Gabe Davis, who turned in one of the great games in NFL playoff history back in January. It catapulted him into the obvious No. 2 on Buffalo's depth chart. Now, defending Davis and Stefon Diggs at the same time when both are 100% has proven to be a near-impossible task for defenses. Read more

Our picks: Our staff is making a habit of being pretty unanimous when they make their Bills predictions each week. We've got another consensus. So will the Bills win in Kansas City or go home unhappy... again? Read more

Injury report: The Bills got some more good news on the injury report Thursday as things continue to trend in a positive direction ahead of Sunday. Jay Skurski has the latest. Read more

Voice of the Fan: From our fan columnist Pete Rosen: "As Billy Joel sang… 'Well, I'm living here in Allentown. And it's hard to keep a good man down.' No one has been able to keep Allen down this entire year. Don’t expect the Chiefs to, either, this coming week." Read more

Want to save some money and/or make sure you can see the Bills game Sunday? Then Alan Pergament's latest column is worth your time. "Warning: There is a little math involved. And my experience may not be the same as yours," he wrote. Read more

PlayAction podcast: It is still early, but there are implications for the postseason this Sunday in Kansas City. Find out where the Bills have some opportunities to exploit weaknesses, even with the Chiefs' dynamic offense, as Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for Sunday's marquee AFC matchup with 12 minutes of smart, concise analysis. Listen here

Offensive tackles for Bills, Chiefs on spot with big stakes on line: Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins of the Bills and Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie for the Chiefs have a lot riding on Sunday. Why? As Mark Gaughan explains: "For the offensive tackles, the benefit of home-field advantage matters at least a little, more than other positions, even if they don’t want to admit it." Read more

No plan to vote on Snyder: From the AP: "Three people with knowledge of the agenda tell The Associated Press there is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s NFL owners meetings in New York." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Sabres showcase their potential in season-opening win Read more

Mike Harrington: Sabres overcome the jitters and find stride in entertaining opener Read more

Sabres goalie Craig Anderson sharp in winning eighth career opening-night start Read more

College hoops: St. Bonaventure picked 10th in Atlantic 10 preseason men's basketball poll Read more

High schools: How a home gym helped Iroquois star Trevor Barry excel at multiple sports Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 14

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.