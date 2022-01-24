 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Bills add '13 Seconds' to list of gut punches

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 24, 2022

Bills KC playoffs fourth (copy)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the AFC divisional playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Jason Wolf: Josh Allen's legendary postseason ends as Bills add '13 seconds' to list of gut punches

The number 13 has long been associated with bad luck.

For Bills fans, it will now be associated with Sunday night's heartbreaker in Kansas City, where the Bills, miraculous as it was, were just 13 seconds away from hosting the AFC championship next Sunday.

So now one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history goes down in Bills lore as another disaster, perhaps at the top of the list of soul-crushing gut punches that include “Wide Right” and “Homerun Throwback.”

“We’re all hurt, sick to our stomach,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “You move on and you try to get yourself to learn from it. But it stings. It stings. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It stings.”

The Bills and their fans had waited a year for this game. The Bills led late, thanks to incredible performances from Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis.

But Mahomes and the Chiefs stood in the way ... again.

Here's Jason Wolf's column from KC.

Observations from a painful defeat: "You’ll remember where you were 50 years from now," Jay Skurski wrote. Here are Skurski's observations from a game in which the defense put up a performance that was "an absolute, inexcusable failure." Read more

Gabriel Davis erupts: Eight receptions. More than 200 receiving yards. An NFL record with four touchdowns. Gabe Davis had a performance for the ages Sunday, but the stinging defeat made it feel like it was all for naught. Katherine Fitzgerald has more. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: From Mark Gaughan: "The fastest offense in football was too fast for the No. 1-rated defense in the NFL on Sunday night." Here's a deeper look inside some of the game's biggest plays, including Tyreek Hill's big catch and run. Read more

Report card: The Bills' run defense failed them once again, and they weren't helped out by their coaching staff. Here's Jay Skurski's report card from the game. Read more

Why didn't the Bills squib kick? Asked whether the Bills considered a squib kick, Bills coach Sean McDermott said, “We talk about a lot of things. I’m just going to leave it at the execution, and that starts with me.” Read more

Quarter by quarter: Katherine Fitzgerald weighs in with her quarter-by-quarter analysis of the game. Read more

Allen on Mahomes: "I have a lot of respect of Pat," Josh Allen said. "He throws the winning touchdown and he comes straight over and finds me. To be in that situation and to do that, that was pretty cool of him to that." Read more

Fans react to crushing defeat: "In typical Bills fashion, our hearts are ripped out in the final seconds of a game," one fan wrote. It was a roller coaster of emotions for Bills fans. Here's how some reacted on Twitter. Read more

To the airport they go: Some Bills fans headed for the airport after the loss to be there when the Bills arrived home from Kansas City. Watch now

Fans in KC react to heartbreak: Five hours before the game dozens of fans brought a slice of Orchard Park to a parking lot in the shadow of Arrowhead, Stephen T. Watson wrote from Kansas City. "We're the best fans in the world," one fan said. "People in Buffalo, we stick with things through thick or thin." Read more

Photos: Buffalo fans were out in full force tailgating before the game. View photos

Inside the stadium, here's what the painful loss looked like through the cameras of our photographers. View photos

SI 'cover story': From Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop: "Sunday was the latest chapter of a quarterback rivalry that may define not seasons but eras. The last team with the ball won." Read more

Sabres: Mike Harrington: Flyers are new for Rasmus Ristolainen but it has to feel the same Read more

High schools: Fredonia all-state quarterback Nick Whitfield Jr. commits to St. Francis Read more

ECIC wrestling champion Starpoint, Falconer receive at-large bids to state duals Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 24

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

