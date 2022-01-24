[BN] Blitz: Bills add '13 Seconds' to list of gut punches

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jason Wolf: Josh Allen's legendary postseason ends as Bills add '13 seconds' to list of gut punches

The number 13 has long been associated with bad luck.

For Bills fans, it will now be associated with Sunday night's heartbreaker in Kansas City, where the Bills, miraculous as it was, were just 13 seconds away from hosting the AFC championship next Sunday.

So now one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history goes down in Bills lore as another disaster, perhaps at the top of the list of soul-crushing gut punches that include “Wide Right” and “Homerun Throwback.”

“We’re all hurt, sick to our stomach,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “You move on and you try to get yourself to learn from it. But it stings. It stings. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It stings.”

The Bills and their fans had waited a year for this game. The Bills led late, thanks to incredible performances from Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis.