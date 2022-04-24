[BN] Blitz: Bills 7-round mock draft: Beane moves up and down the board

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 24, 2022

Bills 7-round mock draft: Brandon Beane moves up and down the board

Brandon Beane has done a pretty solid job of crossing off things on his to-do list during this 2022 NFL offseason.

One more thing was checked off Thursday, when the Bills signed former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle David Quessenberry to a one-year contract. Quessenberry may make the 53-man roster.

The NFL draft begins later this week, and Beane and Buffalo's scouts will have a few more chances to poke away at the list of team needs. Seven to be exact ... for now.

The Buffalo News used Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator to produce a seven-round projection for the Bills, with a look at the top-ranked players available at the time the pick was made, along with the reasoning behind it.

In this simulation, the Bills traded the 25th pick, and then drafted a running back at pick No. 32.

