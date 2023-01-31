[BN] Blitz: Bills' 4-man rush was great ... until it wasn't

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 31, 2023

Defensive analysis: Bills' 4-man rush was great ... until it wasn't

How big was Von Miller's loss for the Bills? It was visibly noticeable that the Bills pass rush had less teeth, and pressured the quarterback a lot less.

But how much does one player actually make a difference?

This stat shows it pretty clear: The Bills ranked fourth in the league in pressure rate (34%) with a four-man pass rush and Miller in the lineup, according to Pro Football Focus. They were 27th in pressure rate (25%) with a four-man rush or less without Miller in the lineup.

The Bills had their best four-man pass rush in the Sean McDermott-Leslie Frazier era this season. It helped them have one of the best defenses in the league.

When you can pressure the quarterback without having to blitz, your defense is in great shape. For the Bills, it was a great development (and the reason they went out and got Miller) ... until it wasn't.

In part two of our series looking at key analytic trends that impacted the Bills, Mark Gaughan dives into the defense.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

AFC title game through Bills' lens: Ryan O'Halloran wrote 10 things about Sunday night’s AFC championship game as it relates to the Bills. Among his observations: "There is no reason why a player like Dawson Knox should receive 100 fewer targets than Travis Kelce." Plus, the two best players (one from each team) in Sunday's game are players the Bills don't have on their roster... "but few teams do." Read more

Senior Bowl has been a good pool of talent for Bills scouts: Draft season really gets going this week in Mobile, Ala. The Bills have drafted 17 players over the past five years who have played in the Senior Bowl. Mark Gaughan took a look at five players for Bills fans to watch, with an eye toward Buffalo’s needs. Read more

NFL sets record cap: According to Over The Cap, the Bills are $19.6 million over the new cap of $224.8 million. Teams must be under the cap by 4 p.m. on March 15, the beginning of the new league year. The Bills have some cut candidates. Read more

3 more Bills named to Pro Bowl: Left tackle Dion Dawkins was added to replace Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Tight end Dawson Knox will replace the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, and guard Rodger Saffold will replace injured Colts guard Quenton Nelson. Read more

Offensive analysis: Miss part one in our series looking at key analytics trends? Mark Gaughan wrote about an "inconvenient truth" for Bills fans while digging into the analytics on offense. Read more

Hamlin’s injury highlights precarious position of young players: From The New York Times: "The injury to Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, who collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest, has drawn attention to players who have been hurt early in their careers and now struggle to get help." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: They're talking about practice: The Sabres finally had one after more than two weeks Read more

Baseball: Inside Baseball: Scott Rolen in the Hall of Fame? It's OK, but this sure is a different time for the voters Read more

High schools: Buffalo News introduces Miguel Rodriguez Cup for high school sports programs to honor late colleague Read more

Boys basketball polls: Amherst, Bishop Timon remain in No. 1 spots Read more

Girls basketball polls: Cardinal O'Hara, Depew remain atop rankings Read more

Colleges: No. 6 Virginia holds off second-half surge by Syracuse Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 31

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.