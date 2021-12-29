[BN] Blitz: Behind the scenes of Matt Haack's puntless day

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 29, 2021
Behind the scenes of Matt Haack's puntless day for the Bills
Matt Haack may not have punted Sunday inside Gillette Stadium, but he didn't have a day off.
It was just a bit easier, and a little less stressful than normal.
The Buffalo Bills' punter stepped onto the field six times during Sunday's game to hold for field goals and extra points. And while the offense was on the field, he did his normal routine of preparing to punt ... except he never got a chance to actually do it.
Haack never had a game like that in his career. Neither had New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The Bills are the first team in 474 games with zero punts during a game against a Belichick-coached team.
“It was kind of like walking off the field after a big win where everyone's excited, and, like, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, we didn't punt,” Haack said.
Haack and long snapper Reid Ferguson both separately compared their jobs to relief pitching in baseball.
