[BN] Blitz: Behind the scenes of how the Bills navigated through Covid-19

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 30, 2021
Inside the Bills: Behind the scenes of how team navigated its way through Covid-19 protocols
Three people you don't usually here about are arguably the Bills' MVPs of the 2020-21 football season in Buffalo.
Nate Breske, the Buffalo Bills’ head athletic trainer, Barb Evans, the team’s director of human resources, and team physician Dr. Tom White were central figures in helping the organization navigate through a pandemic they had no idea would hit them as 2020 began.
“It’s probably been the longest season of my career, mentally and emotionally,” Breske told The Buffalo News on Thursday in a rare phone interview.
The Bills didn't totally avoid the virus, but they managed to stay relatively virus-free throughout the season.
The NFL, meanwhile, is just days away from finishing off a season many doubted would even start.
Jay Skurski takes us inside how the Bills navigated Covid-19 and got through it.
