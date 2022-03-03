[BN] Blitz: Beane's not concerned with Schoen stealing draft secrets

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Why Brandon Beane's not overly concerned with Joe Schoen stealing Bills' draft secrets

Brandon Beane and Joe Schoen first crossed paths when they both worked for the Carolina Panthers in the early 2000s.

When Beane became the general manager in Buffalo, he brought Schoen along to be his assistant, pulling him away from the Miami Dolphins organization to build something in Buffalo.

Schoen has been in the Bills' draft room for every draft Beane has led in Buffalo, and knows the way the Buffalo GM thinks and what kind of players he likes.

"I’m fortunate that he put me in his pocket and allowed me to go along for the ride during my five years in Buffalo. I can’t thank him enough for that opportunity," Schoen said this week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Schoen probably has a pretty good idea what Buffalo's draft board looks like.

Any reason for Beane and the Bills to worry?