[BN] Blitz: Beane's new draft goal: Find a way to sustain success

April 29, 2021
Brandon Beane's new draft goal: Finding a way to sustain success
In the nearly four years since Brandon Beane took over as the general manager in Buffalo, the feeling toward the draft has evolved.
Task 1 was finding a franchise quarterback. Check.
After that, the focus was on trying to surround that quarterback with building blocks. Check.
Beane even used a major draft asset in a trade (he's traded 20 draft picks since arriving in town) to help achieve that goal.
Now, with the championship window open and the Bills way past their rebuild, the focus of the draft is trying to sustain success. That doesn't mean grabbing the player that helps the Bills most for next season is the smartest play.
As Jay Skurski writes, the "long-term view is a necessity for the Bills." That's because all decisions now have to take into account the Josh Allen Contract Factor.
On draft day, here's a look at the new position the Bills find themselves in.
