[BN] Blitz: Beane: Vaccination status won't be a divisive issue for Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 8, 2021
Brandon Beane: Vaccination status won't be a divisive issue for Bills
The vaccine topic has been a popular one lately for the Bills. From Brandon Beane's comments on a radio show, to Josh Allen's comments to the media, to Cole Beasley's tweets, it has been – understandably – a sensitive topic.
But despite the headlines, Beane, the team's GM, said it hasn't and won't be a distraction.
"We've obviously educated our guys on as much as we have,” Beane said. “It has been a hot topic, but in the building the guys have been very focused on football here. I think it's probably grown more legs outside, whether it's social media or articles."
Sure, but he caused some of those headlines himself.
Covid protocols nationwide are loosening, but right now the Bills still are not able to eat lunch together, and the sauna inside their training facility still is not open.
Jay Skurski has the latest on the Bills' status and how Beane plans to deal with it.
Get ready for a shootout: In what was the Bills' biggest and only stinker of the regular season last year, the Titans hung 42 on Buffalo during a rare Tuesday night matchup. Imagine the problems trying to cover both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Read more
'Passing the torch': Social media was abuzz Sunday night when Jill Kelly posted a photo of her husband with Josh Allen. The two had autographed a football with the words "Passing the Torch" above a Bills insignia. Read more
Training camp set: For the second consecutive summer, the Bills will host camp at their Orchard Park headquarters. That means no trip to St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, which had hosted training camp every year since 2000 before the pandemic happened. Read more
Knox wants to be 'that weapon': Dawson Knox thinks he has another gear, and he wants to get there ... fast. "I was able to do more and more as the year went on last year. I'm kind of excited to keep building on it." Read more
Request denied: From ESPN: Rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley's request to delay his U.S. Navy commission to play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been denied. Read more
FMIA: Peter King's latest weekly column leads off with an idea for the Aaron Rodgers situation: "The Packers commit to trade Rodgers, pacifying the angry quarterback – but the deal would not happen till next spring. Rodgers, in turn, agrees to give the Packers one more season in exchange for being allowed to transition to a new team before the 2022 draft." More on Rodgers and how the Julio Jones deal came together here: Read more
Baseball: Blue Jays confirm next six Sahlen Field games, expand capacity to 80% Read more
MLB's extra-inning rule is a hit with some, a whiff with others Read more
Hockey: Sabres' Tage Thompson, Arttu Ruotsalainen medal at IIHF World Championship Read more
Six Buffalo Jr. Sabres alumni selected in Ontario Hockey League draft Read more
Colleges: Erik Brady: Duke coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer showed his heart in NCAA loss in Buffalo Read more
UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt gets $35,000 raise with contract extension Read more
Former East Aurora volleyball star Olivia Alessi transfers to Daemen College Read more
High schools: Canisius takes Game 1 of Georgetown Cup behind Christian Cabrera's homer, Tommy Lynch's pitching Read more
High School Extra: Jack Petrie, Reilly Boyer, Alex Kompson make All-State in soccer Read more
BDGA champ Anthony Delisanti wins Section VI boys title Read more
