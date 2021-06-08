[BN] Blitz: Beane: Vaccination status won't be a divisive issue for Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 8, 2021

Brandon Beane: Vaccination status won't be a divisive issue for Bills

The vaccine topic has been a popular one lately for the Bills. From Brandon Beane's comments on a radio show, to Josh Allen's comments to the media, to Cole Beasley's tweets, it has been – understandably – a sensitive topic.

But despite the headlines, Beane, the team's GM, said it hasn't and won't be a distraction.

"We've obviously educated our guys on as much as we have,” Beane said. “It has been a hot topic, but in the building the guys have been very focused on football here. I think it's probably grown more legs outside, whether it's social media or articles."

Sure, but he caused some of those headlines himself.

Covid protocols nationwide are loosening, but right now the Bills still are not able to eat lunch together, and the sauna inside their training facility still is not open.