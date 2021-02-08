[BN] Blitz: Be honest, Brady winning was the best story

Broadcast breakdown: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were like everyone else: This Super Bowl was going to be great, they kept saying during the lead-in. It was a matchup of the best quarterbacks in the last two generations, and one of them was going to have the game in their hands in the fourth quarter. Of course, that wasn't the case. But in a one-sided game, Romo still shined, Alan Pergament wrote, calling the former QB "informative, entertaining, humorous and as enthusiastic as you could be in a game that was unexpectedly one-sided." Read more