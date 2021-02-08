[BN] Blitz: Be honest, Brady winning was the best story

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 8, 2021
Vic Carucci: Tom Brady winning with another team always was best Super Bowl story
If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won last night, it would have fulfilled a thought many people had last year when Kansas City beat San Francisco, that the Chiefs would likely be back again and would be likely to repeat.
As Vic Carucci wrote: "Yawn."
Predictable isn't fun. Tom Brady leaving New England and Bill Belichick for a 7-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team and then leading that team to eight consecutive wins to finish the season by winning his seventh Super Bowl wasn't a likely scenario.
But it was certainly the best story.
"After 20 years together, Belichick thought he could get away with giving the greatest quarterback/player in NFL history the same cold-shoulder treatment he has given to so many other players through the years."
As the saying goes, you reap what you sow.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Amherst's Gronkowski does it again: One of the greatest tight ends in NFL history came out of retirement and helped his buddy, Tom Brady, win another Super Bowl. Amherst's Rob Gronkowski, who long tortured his hometown's fan base as a dominant force in New England, led the Bucs with six catches for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was a force blocking, too. Jay Skurski has more on that and nine other observations from the Super Bowl. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were like everyone else: This Super Bowl was going to be great, they kept saying during the lead-in. It was a matchup of the best quarterbacks in the last two generations, and one of them was going to have the game in their hands in the fourth quarter. Of course, that wasn't the case. But in a one-sided game, Romo still shined, Alan Pergament wrote, calling the former QB "informative, entertaining, humorous and as enthusiastic as you could be in a game that was unexpectedly one-sided." Read more
Quarter by quarter: If it wasn't clear before, it is now: Tom Brady is the GOAT, owner of an incomparable résumé that may keep growing and growing. Mark Gaughan has the quarter-by-quarter breakdown, complete with news and notes and Brady accomplishments. Read more
Feliciano honored: Teammates voted Jon Feliciano as the Bills' recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is given to one player on each of the NFL's 32 teams who serves as a role model to others based on their courage, sportsmanship and ability to inspire others. Read more
Mailbag: In case you missed it, this week's mailbag featured questions about Patrick Mahomes becoming the new Brady to the Bills; if the Bills matched up well with Tampa; and, among others, if Tremaine Edmunds is overrated. Here's how Jay Skurski answered those questions and the others. Read more
