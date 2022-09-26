[BN] Blitz: Banged-up Bills fail to capitalize on opportunities in loss to Dolphins

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 26, 2022

Banged-up Bills fail to capitalize on opportunities in loss to Dolphins

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's reaction at the end of Sunday afternoon's loss to the Miami Dolphins was probably similar to many Bills fans back home in Western New York and around the world.

The Bills piled up 497 net yards of offense, more than each of their first two games, both easy wins. They scored just 17 points on offense. It wasn't just the yards (497 to 212) where the Bills dominated the box score. They had advantages everywhere.

The final score, 21-19, made little sense.

"You should win those games," coach Sean McDermott said in the understatement of the year thus far.

The Bills simply failed to capitalize on opportunities. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on what went wrong in the loss.

What was more apparent than the missed opportunities was the staggering amount of injuries the Bills faced. It was bad enough entering the game, but got even worse. At one point in the third quarter, 10 Bills starters were out of the game.

It's hard to overcome that much devastation to the depth chart on game day.

Jay Skurski's observations lead with more on the injuries. Was there a bigger story?

Plays that shaped the game: As usual, Mark Gaughan focused in on the plays on the field – not the injuries – that shaped the 21-19 result in Miami Gardens. It started with a rare explosive play against the Buffalo defense. Read more

Depleted defense hangs in: If you were told prior to the game Sunday that the Bills were going to lose, you'd probably think the defense had a rough day. Despite missing six starters, that wasn't the case. Mike Petro wrote about an inspired effort from a depleted defense. Read more

Three questions facing the Bills: What is the near-term prognosis for the Bills’ pass defense? How much of a threat are the Dolphins to the Bills in the AFC East? How much of a concern is the lack of the Bills’ running game? Mark Gaughan has some answers. Read more

Report card: The running game continues to be an issue for the Bills, but on this day, special teams and coaching played big factors, too. Here is Jay Skurski's report card from the loss. Read more

Photos: Bills fans made their presence felt in Florida. Here's a photo gallery from the pregame scene in and outside of Hard Rock Stadium. View photos

Here's how the action looked inside the stadium during the game. View photos

Today in sports history: Sept. 26

