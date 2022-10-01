[BN] Blitz: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson playing style, business approach NFL rarities

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 1, 2022

Unique on, off field: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson playing style, business approach NFL rarities

Bills fans are going to get another look at the uniquely talented and dominant Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson, tomorrow afternoon when the Bills play a road game in Maryland.

How unique?

“It’s almost like Barry Sanders is playing quarterback,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said last season. Relayed that quote, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier had this to say: “As far as running, very similar in some ways,” Frazier told The News.

Jackson is off to an incredible start to the 2022 season. He leads the NFL in passer rating (119.0) and touchdown passes (10), and is fifth in rushing yards (243). The Ravens lead the league in points per game (33.0).

The star quarterback has taken his game to another level. The Bills have solved him once, and they'll need to be at their best to do it again.

Here's Ryan O'Halloran's story on Jackson.

Offensive line closer to full strength, still working on run game: Dion Dawkins doesn't want to hear any excuses when it comes to the communication element of the offensive line when players come and go based on their availability. “This is the NFL, bro,” Dawkins said Thursday. “Everybody has to be ready at their moment.” Kathrine Fitzgerald wrote on an offensive line nearing full strength and working on improving their run blocking. Read more

Scouting report: You think the Bills' secondary is something to worry about? Try being a Ravens fan. Baltimore is allowing 353.3 yards per game through three weeks – most in the NFL. The Bills, as usual, have an advantage when they're throwing the ball, and they have other matchup advantages. Here's Jay Skurski's scouting report for tomorrow. Read more

Injury report: The Bills ruled out three players and have seven others listed as questionable for tomorrow. That's not even counting Tre'Davious White and Micah Hyde. The Ravens had a much shorter report. Read more

Our picks: All four of our staff members have Sunday's game being a high-scoring and tight matchup. Here's how we see the Bills-Ravens game playing out. Read more

Bills fans are at it again: In the aftermath of a scary head and neck injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night, his Tua Foundation has received more than 1,000 donations, largely in small amounts, the foundation's executive director, Burt Trembly told The News on Friday. Read more

View from Vegas: Why you should back the Bills coming off a tight contest. Read more

Injury to Tua reignites coverage conversation: From The Washington Post: "Amazon, which is paying more than $1 billion to the NFL to broadcast Thursday night games, was introduced to what is a difficult balancing act for the league’s media partners." Read more

What comes next in the Tua topic? From The Ringer: "The Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a brutal concussion on Thursday, but he never should have been playing in that game at all. Now, it’s time for answers from his team and a league that was supposed to protect him." Read more

PlayAction podcast: There has been a lot of discussion about Ken Dorsey this week, but Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan are focused on the substance behind the chatter about the Bills' offensive coordinator and break down how the Bills have piled up yardage. Plus, they talk about Lamar Jackson's improved pocket passing and the Ravens' unique offensive personnel packages. All this in 12 minutes. Listen here

