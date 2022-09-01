[BN] Blitz: Assistant coach John Butler brings the intensity to Bills' defensive backfield

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 1, 2022

Assistant coach John Butler brings the intensity to Bills' defensive backfield

Bills safety Micah Hyde uses the word "urgent" to describe defensive backs coach John Butler.

Butler is always in motion, and he has a lot of energy.

Urgency is appropriate for the moment. The Bills will be playing at least the first four games, and probably more, without All-Pro corner Tre'Davious White. Their All-Pro safeties missed some time during camp. And their top pick this spring, corner Kaiir Elam, is going to be thrust into action right away.

With Butler, the Bills are in good hands. Pick any relevant metric and the Butler's secondaries have performed among the league's best since he was hired by Sean McDermott in 2018.

“You have the talent, you have the professionalism, you have the continuity, you have the system,” Butler said. “It all works together.”

Mark Gaughan has much more on the high-energy coach and what makes him tick.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills get their new punter: It became clear early Wednesday that Grand Island native Brett Kern was not signing with the Bills, his father told The News. Later in the day, the Bills got their new punter, agreeing with former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin on a one-year deal. Martin, 32, punted in 33 of the Broncos' 35 games over the last two seasons. Read more

Bills sign players to practice squad: The Bills began building their practice squad on Wednesday. Teams can sign up to 16 players. The Bills began by signing 13 players, all of whom spent training camp with them. Read more

Howard expected to sign with Bengals: Former Bills tight end O.J. Howard, who was released Tuesday, seems to have quickly found a new home. Read more

White will miss first four: In case you missed it, the Bills set their initial 53-man roster at the Tuesday afternoon deadline. It didn't have Tre'Davious White on it. The All-Pro corner is on the PUP and will be out until at least Week 5. Read more

Aaron Donald on his helmet swing: “It was just a practice. It was football,” Donald said. “I don’t really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo.” Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Black and red scheme returning as Sabres' third jersey for 12 home games Read more

Sabres sign goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to two-year contract Read more

Colleges: Q&A: UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt on goals, realignment's impact and beer Read more

High schools: High school football preview: Class A Read more

High school football preview: Class B Read more

High school football schedule for Week 1 in Western New York Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 1

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.