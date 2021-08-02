[BN] Blitz: As stadium talks simmer, some of the basics are in dispute

BY JEFF NEIBURG
As talks simmer for a new Bills stadium, some of the basics already are in dispute
The Buffalo News on Sunday published an in-depth story from Tom Precious on the how Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the owners of the Bills and Sabres, have pitched a $1.5 billion proposal for a new stadium in Orchard Park. Some of that money would also help cover some renovation costs to the Pegulas' NHL Sabres arena in downtown Buffalo.
The catch: the public would provide an unprecedented 100%, according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the high sensitivity of the early stage of negotiations.
After the story published, a spokesperson for PSE said the $1.1 billion figure was inaccurate, but declined to say if the figure was higher or lower.
Negotiations are barely underway, and it appears the state and the team are not on the same page.
Reaction to the story was mixed. Later, an ESPN reporter added a little fuel to the fire.
