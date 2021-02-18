[BN] Blitz: As Milano eyes free agency, what's next for Bills at LB?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

In the running for Watt: The Buffalo News confirmed an ESPN report Wednesday that the Bills and J.J. Watt's representative have been communicating and there is mutual interest in the team signing the star defensive end. Read more

Earlier this week, we wrote about how the Bills could clear some space to make it happen. Read more

Steelers are the favorites: Will the Watt brothers reunite in Pittsburgh? "T.J. is our guy, Derek is with us. Whether or not we can ever add anybody, I’d hate to talk about it because it’s just speculation at this point." Read more