[BN] Blitz: As Milano eyes free agency, what's next for Bills at LB?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 18, 2021
Bills position series: Linebacker Matt Milano eyes free agency, causing potential hole
A lot has been made about a contract extension that the Bills will reward to Josh Allen.
There are questions about what the Bills will do with John Brown at wide receiver.
While both of those things are important topics facing the Bills, neither is likely to have the ripple effect that the resolution to Matt Milano's contract situation will have for the Bills in the coming weeks.
Milano will be an unrestricted free agent and has established himself as one of the top coverage linebackers in the NFL. Top dollar? You bet. Too rich for the Bills? Maybe.
In part eight of our series assessing the Bills' status at each position, Jason Wolf takes a look at linebacker.
