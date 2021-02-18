 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: As Milano eyes free agency, what's next for Bills at LB?
[BN] Blitz: As Milano eyes free agency, what's next for Bills at LB?

  • Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 18, 2021

Mahomes wiggles free (copy)

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter of the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. 

Bills position series: Linebacker Matt Milano eyes free agency, causing potential hole

A lot has been made about a contract extension that the Bills will reward to Josh Allen.

There are questions about what the Bills will do with John Brown at wide receiver.

While both of those things are important topics facing the Bills, neither is likely to have the ripple effect that the resolution to Matt Milano's contract situation will have for the Bills in the coming weeks.

Milano will be an unrestricted free agent and has established himself as one of the top coverage linebackers in the NFL. Top dollar? You bet. Too rich for the Bills? Maybe.

In part eight of our series assessing the Bills' status at each position, Jason Wolf takes a look at linebacker.

READ MORE

Sports Talk LIVE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

In the running for Watt: The Buffalo News confirmed an ESPN report Wednesday that the Bills and J.J. Watt's representative have been communicating and there is mutual interest in the team signing the star defensive end. Read more

Earlier this week, we wrote about how the Bills could clear some space to make it happen. Read more

Steelers are the favorites: Will the Watt brothers reunite in Pittsburgh? "T.J. is our guy, Derek is with us. Whether or not we can ever add anybody, I’d hate to talk about it because it’s just speculation at this point." Read more

He's biased, but... In a recent interview with Rich Eisen, Jesse Palmer, Josh Allen's personal coach, noted the combination of physical traits that have helped Allen succeed, and Palmer suggested they might be the most unique of anyone to play quarterback in history. "I don’t know who else is on that list – but he sure is. He might be at the top of it," Palmer said. Read more

Position series: While we looked at linebacker in part eight of our position series today, this week has featured looks at other spots on defense.

Part 7: Safety. Read more

Part 6: Cornerback. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres have zero players on Covid protocol list for first time since Feb. 1. Read more

Rangers' plan to allow fans provides clues for what to expect at KeyBank Center for Sabres. Read more

Colleges: UB women's rally comes up short in home loss to Ball State. Read more

St. Bonaventure's game at George Mason postponed due to weather. Read more

High school: Niagara Wheatfield golf standout Anthony Delisanti has a big game on skates, too. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

