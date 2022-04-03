[BN] Blitz: As Hochul struck a deal, 'so they stay' was front of mind

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 3, 2022

As Hochul struck a deal for Buffalo Bills, 'so they stay' was front of mind

During a 20-minute interview with The Buffalo News describing how the state, county and Bills reached an agreement on a new stadium, Gov. Kathy Hochul said a phrase that pretty much sums up why the state and county will be spending so much money to build the stadium.

“I started the conversations very early to let them know, ‘We need to work out a deal,’ so they stay,” Hochul said.

The justification is rooted in a fact that has been understood for decades: The Bills, which are described in a legal document summarizing the deal as an “extraordinary and unique” property in Western New York, could have moved.

Now, a fear that has been in the back of mind of Bills fans for years as been erased.

But for those arguing that the Bills being in Buffalo and a new stadium being built adds to the economy in a significant way ... is that really true?