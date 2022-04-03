 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: As Hochul struck a deal, 'so they stay' was front of mind
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: As Hochul struck a deal, 'so they stay' was front of mind

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 3, 2022

Bills Patriots playoffs fourth (copy) (copy) (copy)

Some fans say Buffalo and New York have higher priorities for the taxpayer money that would help pay for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, such as education and job training, replacing aging roads and bridges or fighting structural racism.

As Hochul struck a deal for Buffalo Bills, 'so they stay' was front of mind

During a 20-minute interview with The Buffalo News describing how the state, county and Bills reached an agreement on a new stadium, Gov. Kathy Hochul said a phrase that pretty much sums up why the state and county will be spending so much money to build the stadium.

“I started the conversations very early to let them know, ‘We need to work out a deal,’ so they stay,” Hochul said.

The justification is rooted in a fact that has been understood for decades: The Bills, which are described in a legal document summarizing the deal as an “extraordinary and unique” property in Western New York, could have moved.

Now, a fear that has been in the back of mind of Bills fans for years as been erased. 

But for those arguing that the Bills being in Buffalo and a new stadium being built adds to the economy in a significant way ... is that really true?

Sports economists who have studied the economic impact of stadiums say no.

Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei have a detailed Sunday story on the subject.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills will have receiver options at 25: In the first part of our series previewing the NFL draft at each position, we start with wide receiver. Speed is the theme again this year. Eight wide receivers timed at less than 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. The Bills need some more talent at WR. Will they go that route with their first pick? Read more

Mailbag: Why no dome? How many scouts are on the Bills' staff? What's left for the Bills to accomplish this offseason? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Could soccer become a fixture in a new Bills stadium? The stadium will have a grass field surface that will be built primarily for football but with soccer also in mind. While a Major League Soccer team is unlikely, international friendly matches are a possibility. Read more

O.J. Howard ready for a reset: Things didn't go according to plan for the tight end in Tampa. Will he find a new path forward with the Bills? He's looking forward to the fresh start. Read more

Editorial Board: "The Bills represent just one slice of a very large pie for Delaware North. And William Hochul does not earn commissions on the sale of beer and hot dogs." Read more

Dolphins and Patriots make a deal: The Patriots acquired DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Read more

Ticketing scheme in Washington: From Front Office Sports: "The House Oversight Committee received information that alleges the Washington Commanders kept ticket revenue that is supposed to be shared with other NFL teams." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Hockey: Sabres' blossoming young players determined to reconnect with 'unbelievable' fans Read more

Mike Harrington: RJ gets his 'beautiful noise' on amazing night in Sabres history Read more

Popular Beauts defender Marie-Jo Pelletier announces retirement Read more

High schools: Photos: Clarence defeats Sacred Heart, 12-3, in nonleague softball game View photos

Friday roundup: Ciezki, Hayes in All-Star Games, Monsignor Martin college commitments Read more

Horse racing: Post Time: Fresh White Abarrio wins Florida Derby for hometown trainer Read more

Today in sports history: April 3

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017
Crime News

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017

  • Updated

A claim of “unpermitted sexual contact” by the Rev. Robert M. Yetter in a lawsuit filed last week is the most recent alleged incident of abuse by a diocese priest among several hundred cases that have become public through court filings since 2018.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News