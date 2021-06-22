 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Are there really 44 players better than Stefon Diggs?
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Are there really 44 players better than Stefon Diggs?

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Sports Talk LIVE

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 22, 2021

Buffalo Bills minicamp at Highmark Stadium (copy)

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) led the NFL in catches and receiving yards in 2020.

Pro Football Focus somehow found 44 players in the NFL better than Bills' Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs led the NFL with 127 catches in 2020 while also being the man targeted most. He led the league in receiving yards (1,535), too, and no one was within 100 yards. 

Diggs, in his first season with the Bills, was among nine players with at least five catches of 40 or more yards. 

Diggs was, without question, among the best receivers in the league in 2020. 

But when the analytics website Pro Football Focus made its list of the Top 50 players in the NFL, Diggs was behind 44 other players.

Make sense? Maybe. The list, according to PFF, is a projection of what the website thinks will happen in the future. After not appearing on the list in 2019, Diggs appears to be heading in the right direction.

Jay Skurski has more.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

New DT: According to a league source, the Bills are close to a contract agreement with nose tackle Eli Ankou. The signing was first reported by WGR 550. Read more

All aboard: Bills games at Highmark Stadium will be open to full capacity, the team announced Monday morning. Read more

This news came on the heels of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announcing Sunday that vaccinations will not be required for attending fans. Read more

That move was chided by The News' Editorial Board, which wrote that Poloncarz should have stuck to his guns. Read more

Roster projection: In case you missed it, Jay Skurski took a stab at another 53-man roster prediction for the Bills as minicamp came to a close. Read more

Nassib comes out: Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Here's the news story from the Associated Press. Read more

Las Vegas Review Journal columnist Ed Graney: "It is actually a massive story, even in 2021. It shouldn’t be – and we’d be a much more progressive society if it wasn’t – but that it is can’t be debated." Read more

NFL.com columnist Judy Battista: "With a nonchalance that belied the significance of the moment – 'I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay' – Carl Nassib changed the NFL on Monday and challenged it, too." Read more

Eli back with the Giants: Eli Manning is back with the Giants to work in "business opportunities and fan initiatives." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams applying lessons learned from difficult first year on the job Read more

Major League Baseball: Is MLB’s crackdown on substance use on balls a ticky-tacky enforcement? Read more

Sahlen Field open to full capacity for Blue Jays; Guerrero bobblehead giveaway set Read more

Inside Baseball: Blue Jays are pushing the limits of WNY fans on ticket prices Read more

High schools: No. 1 seed Spartans open Class AA baseball playoffs with big win Read more

Photos: Grand Island takes on West Seneca West in Section VI A-1 quarterfinals View photos

Photos: The 716 vs. 585 Classic View photos

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News