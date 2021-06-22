[BN] Blitz: Are there really 44 players better than Stefon Diggs?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 22, 2021

Pro Football Focus somehow found 44 players in the NFL better than Bills' Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs led the NFL with 127 catches in 2020 while also being the man targeted most. He led the league in receiving yards (1,535), too, and no one was within 100 yards.

Diggs, in his first season with the Bills, was among nine players with at least five catches of 40 or more yards.

Diggs was, without question, among the best receivers in the league in 2020.

But when the analytics website Pro Football Focus made its list of the Top 50 players in the NFL, Diggs was behind 44 other players.

Make sense? Maybe. The list, according to PFF, is a projection of what the website thinks will happen in the future. After not appearing on the list in 2019, Diggs appears to be heading in the right direction.