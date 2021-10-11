[BN] Blitz: Are the Bills the team to beat in the AFC?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 11, 2021

Jason Wolf: Dawson Knox breaks out as Bills thump Chiefs; Buffalo now team to beat in AFC

How long in the distant past does that Week 1 clunker feel like now?

The Bills, after slogging through a loss to Pittsburgh, have outscored their next four opponents 156-41. But before Sunday night, wins over Miami, Washington and Houston had impressed very few people – probably even the people inside One Bills Drive.

After a 38-20 win in Kansas City, one thing is now abundantly clear, Jason Wolf wrote in his postgame column: The Bills are now the team to beat in the AFC. They passed arguably their biggest test of the regular season and dumped the team that ended their 2020 season in the AFC title game.

A big reason for that was the continuing of Dawson Knox's breakout season. The tight end spent the offseason listening to reports that the Bills were in search of a new and better tight end. Maybe it was a wake-up call. Knox scored for the fourth straight game and now has five on the year.