[BN] Blitz: Are the Bills the team to beat in the AFC?

Oct. 11, 2021
Jason Wolf: Dawson Knox breaks out as Bills thump Chiefs; Buffalo now team to beat in AFC
How long in the distant past does that Week 1 clunker feel like now?
The Bills, after slogging through a loss to Pittsburgh, have outscored their next four opponents 156-41. But before Sunday night, wins over Miami, Washington and Houston had impressed very few people – probably even the people inside One Bills Drive.
After a 38-20 win in Kansas City, one thing is now abundantly clear, Jason Wolf wrote in his postgame column: The Bills are now the team to beat in the AFC. They passed arguably their biggest test of the regular season and dumped the team that ended their 2020 season in the AFC title game.
A big reason for that was the continuing of Dawson Knox's breakout season. The tight end spent the offseason listening to reports that the Bills were in search of a new and better tight end. Maybe it was a wake-up call. Knox scored for the fourth straight game and now has five on the year.
The Bills, Wolf wrote, now have reason to fear no one.
Observations: A long weather delay couldn't deter these Bills from their statement win. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and orange slices were Buffalo's mid-game snack of choice. Maybe Bills fans have a new pregame meal? Jay Skurski has 10 observations from the win. Read more
Allen's leap an exclamation point: Scheming, execution and elite talent took over Sunday night for the Bills, Mark Gaughan wrote. That execution and elite talent were on display in the fourth quarter when Josh Allen recognized a blitz and took off before hurdling Kansas City's L'Jarius Sneed on his way to a critical first down. Here's a look at some of the game's biggest plays. Read more
Report card: Good report cards are becoming part of Buffalo's identity. Which unit got the best grade? That goes to the guys with the headsets on. The Bills had a great game plan Sunday night. Read more
Photos: The Bills had plenty of celebrating to do during the "Sunday Night Football" win. Here's a 50-photo gallery from our James P. McCoy of the game action. View photos
And before the game, the Bills and their fans got ready for the showdown. View photos
Quarter-by-quarter: How'd the win happen? Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter analysis has the big plays and takeaways. Read more
Fourth downs a point of pride: The Bills stopped Kansas City on its only fourth down attempt and their offense didn't have to go for it on fourth down Sunday. But in case you missed Jay Skurski's game-day reading, fourth downs have become a point of pride for Buffalo's defense and a litmus test for the offense. Read more
Small market impact: Buffalo Niagara is smaller, older and poorer than nearly every other market in the National Football League. A Buffalo News analysis of census data illustrates the implications of those gaps as team officials seek public funding from New York State and Erie County. Read more
