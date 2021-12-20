[BN] Blitz: Are the Bills in a good position to win the AFC East?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 20, 2021
Can Bills win rematch with Patriots, run the table to repeat as AFC East champs?
Sunday afternoon's game against visiting Carolina could have taken on one of those clichéd classifications of being a "trap game."
The Bills entered the game as the better team. They were heavily favored. Carolina is out of the playoff hunt.
At times, it looked like Buffalo would struggle to the end, but after a closer-than-it-sounds 31-14 victory, the Bills are where they needed to be after Week 15: Ready to control their own destiny.
Whether they win the AFC East is in their hands. Win next weekend in New England, then win the next two games against Atlanta and the Jets, two teams the Bills should beat, and the division title is back in Buffalo.
“We all know who we have next week,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “It’s no secret. … Every game from here on out for us is a playoff game, and we’ve got to treat it as such.”
Here's Jason Wolf's column after the win Sunday, on where the Bills stand after they took care of business.
