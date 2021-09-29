[BN] Blitz: Are the Bills being overlooked? Matt Hasselbeck thinks so.

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 29, 2021

'Standing-ovation type stuff': ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck not surprised to see Bills, Josh Allen dominate

With Kansas City returning a ton of talent, the Bucs returning literally all their starting talent, and the Aaron Rodgers saga taking up a lot of the offseason, is it possible the Bills have been overlooked?

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck thinks so, an opinion he made clear during the pregame show leading into Sunday's games. Hasselbeck called the reaction to Buffalo's first two games "extreme."

“Josh Allen is one of the best players in the NFL," he said. "This is one of the best teams in the NFL, maybe one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL."

He predicted the Bills would turn things around Sunday, and he was right. Allen was brilliant during the win, and the Bills finally looked like the team that reached last year's AFC title game.

Even after their slow start to the season on offense, the Bills enter Week 4 tied with Denver for the highest point differential in the NFL.