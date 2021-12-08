[BN] Blitz: Are Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll on the same page?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 8, 2021
Observations: Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll say they're on the same page
Sean McDermott on Monday night openly expressed frustration with the way the Bills' offense performed in the 14-10 loss to New England in a game drastically affected by whipping winds inside Highmark Stadium.
A day later, the head coach and his offensive coordinator put on a unified front. They insisted that they're on the same page.
“Yeah, I think we have a good understanding,” Brian Daboll said. “We're week to week. We want to be a physical offense and control the line of scrimmage."
The Bills, of course, did little of that on Monday. Their offensive line could not get a push against New England's defense, and Buffalo's inability to run the ball because of that left the Bills in a tough position needing Josh Allen to beat the defense with his arm in tough throwing conditions.
The Bills also failed to execute in the red zone once again.
"We're aligned in what we want to do and keep on working at it," Daboll said.
Here are Jay Skurski's observations from Tuesday, with more takeaways from the day-after media availability.
