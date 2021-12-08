[BN] Blitz: Are Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll on the same page?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 8, 2021

Observations: Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll say they're on the same page

Sean McDermott on Monday night openly expressed frustration with the way the Bills' offense performed in the 14-10 loss to New England in a game drastically affected by whipping winds inside Highmark Stadium.

A day later, the head coach and his offensive coordinator put on a unified front. They insisted that they're on the same page.

“Yeah, I think we have a good understanding,” Brian Daboll said. “We're week to week. We want to be a physical offense and control the line of scrimmage."

The Bills, of course, did little of that on Monday. Their offensive line could not get a push against New England's defense, and Buffalo's inability to run the ball because of that left the Bills in a tough position needing Josh Allen to beat the defense with his arm in tough throwing conditions.

The Bills also failed to execute in the red zone once again.