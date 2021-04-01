[BN] Blitz: Are league, union split on pandemic policy?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 1, 2021
J.C. Tretter: 'The NFL doesn't get to decide when the pandemic is over'
J.C. Tretter pointed at his teammate, Myles Garrett, in his explanation of why he and the NFL Players Association aren't accepting the logic of the league's efforts to shift to in-person offseason programs this year.
Garrett, the star defensive lineman, missed two games and then suffered through some lingering effects from the virus that apparently slowed him toward the end of the season and into the playoffs.
The NFL said offseason programs will begin remotely on April 19, but that it doesn't expect them to again remain virtual through the entire offseason.
"The NFL doesn't get to decide when the pandemic is over, or when we get to stop caring about Covid," Tretter said.
Tretter, NFLPA president and a Western New York native, pointed to statistics like much lower concussion numbers and a big drop in missed-time injuries as reasons why the league should consider the virtual approach.
Covid-19 protocols are likely to be lifted in the coming months at NFL facilities. The league is likely to get some pushback from its players.
Bills sign two LBs: After bringing linebacker Tyrell Adams in for a visit Tuesday, the Bills signed him to a one-year deal. Adams is coming off the best season of his five-year career. Read more
The Bills weren't done. Later in the day, they added former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee, also on a one-year deal. Looking at the list of players the Bills now have at linebacker, depth will not be an issue. Read more
Potential WR foes have big pro days: If the Dolphins are going to give Tua Tagovailoa some help with their first-round pick, the two guys likely near the top of their board showed off their skills Tuesday. Mark Gaughan has more on Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts. Read more
High school football returns: After helping Bennett win the Section VI Class B-1 title in basketball, Rashard Perry will take his 6-foot-4 and 225-pound frame to the defensive line, where the sophomore is drawing some major comparisons. Miguel Rodriguez has more on Perry, and an in-depth look at the return of high school football. Read more
Who should you be keeping an eye on? Here are 10 players to watch in Western New York. Read more
Record books: From The Ringer: "Now that NFL owners have officially voted to expand the season to 17 games, it’s time to look at which single-season records could fall – and which may still be safe – with an extra game on the schedule." Read more
Will the Jets take Zach Wilson? They've taken 12 quarterbacks in the draft since 2000 and it looks like that number will hit at least 13 at this year's draft. Will they take BYU QB Zach Wilson? Here are the pros and cons. Read more
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Sabres finally find their heart at home to end ugly streaks Read more
Sabres plan to give prospects an NHL audition in season's final weeks Read more
Baseball: Mike Harrington's Baseball Power Rankings: Can the Dodgers pull off a repeat? Read more
When will Blue Jays come to Buffalo and other storylines to watch as baseball season begins Read more
High schools: Inaugural Best of Buffalo Showcase highlights some of region's best basketball players Read more
Grand Island hockey coach Don Pray retires, but won't totally quit coaching Read more
Colleges: Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga? Read more
UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team' Watch
