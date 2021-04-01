[BN] Blitz: Are league, union split on pandemic policy?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 1, 2021

J.C. Tretter: 'The NFL doesn't get to decide when the pandemic is over'

J.C. Tretter pointed at his teammate, Myles Garrett, in his explanation of why he and the NFL Players Association aren't accepting the logic of the league's efforts to shift to in-person offseason programs this year.

Garrett, the star defensive lineman, missed two games and then suffered through some lingering effects from the virus that apparently slowed him toward the end of the season and into the playoffs.

The NFL said offseason programs will begin remotely on April 19, but that it doesn't expect them to again remain virtual through the entire offseason.

"The NFL doesn't get to decide when the pandemic is over, or when we get to stop caring about Covid," Tretter said.

Tretter, NFLPA president and a Western New York native, pointed to statistics like much lower concussion numbers and a big drop in missed-time injuries as reasons why the league should consider the virtual approach.