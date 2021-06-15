[BN] Blitz: Are Jake Fromm's days in Buffalo numbered?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 15, 2021
Mailbag: Is Jake Fromm auditioning for a job in training camp?
It's likely no one disliked the signing of Mitchell Trubisky more than Jake Fromm.
Trubisky probably doesn't plan on being around long, and the Bills are well aware that him being here is not a long-term arrangement. But his arrival has immediate and long-term impact on Fromm, the second-year quarterback who now has to compete with Davis Webb just to have a spot on the roster.
Webb, of course, was re-signed to a reserve/future contract with the Bills along with 12 others after the 2020 season ended. The Bills have viewed him as a valuable member of the organization. They like the knowledge and leadership he brings to the quarterback room.
As a second-year player, Fromm doesn't have the same impact, especially considering he spent much of 2020 as the team's emergency quarterback distancing from others.
Whether it's Webb or Fromm in the No. 3 spot, will the Bills keep three QBs on the active roster? And if they don't, does that mean one of them goes?
Jay Skurski leads this week's mailbag with the QB conundrum.
