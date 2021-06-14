[BN] Blitz: Are height and weight relevant in the NFL?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 14, 2021

Breaking down the relevance: Bills ranked 25th in height and weight in 2020

Are height and weight overrated in the NFL?

It probably depends who you ask, and which position you're asking about. But clearly the league has morphed into a sport where size, strength and toughness no longer equate to winning records in the standings.

Winning in the NFL is more based on speed, quickness and talent, with the latter of the three probably being the most critical.

Size and strength, however, are still important on the front lines, and the Bills, without Star Lotulelei in 2020, were small on the defensive line, which was arguably their weakest positional group.

On the other hand, a position where many think size matters is at receiver. For the Bills, it meant very little.

Six of the eight shortest receiving corps in the league ranked in the top 12 in passing yards.